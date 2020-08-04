CT waiter killed after attempting to stop thieves' getaway car
Braden Cannoo, 22, was tragically killed while trying to stop the thieves during their escape on Monday night.
Jakes restaurant, located in Steenberg Village, was targeted by thieves posing as customers, owner David Ellis tells CapeTalk.
The three men and a woman left before being seated and stole a staff member's cellphone on the way out.
Cannoo heroically chased after the group in the Steenberg Village parking lot. He jumped on the hood of the getaway car in an attempt to stop them.
The suspects sped off, dragging Cannoo under the car. He tragically succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene.
Ellis says the woman was left behind by the group of male suspects during the escape. She was arrested and is being questioned by the police.
They walked in posing as customers... They decided to leave. On exit, they saw a cellphone on our reception desk which belonged to the manageress.David Ellis, Owner - Jakes Restaurants
Customers who witnessed this notified the nearest staff member who was this unfortunate young gent Braden who decided to follow them out.David Ellis, Owner - Jakes Restaurants
The suspect got into the car and Braden jumped on the bonnet to try and stop them.David Ellis, Owner - Jakes Restaurants
They accelerated forward at high speed with him still on the bonnet. They braked extremely hard, he fell off the bonnet and unfortunately went underneath the car. They proceeded to accelerate out of the centre at full speed and was trapped underneath the car.David Ellis, Owner - Jakes Restaurants
The restaurant owner says a number of staff and customers witnessed the tragic incident. His employees are currently receiving trauma counselling.
Cannoo was a part-time waiter at Jakes while studying industrial engineering. Ellis says he was a reliable, friendly, and honest man.
Listen to David Ellis explain what happened on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
