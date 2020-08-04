W Cape government wants you to rate its response to Covid-19 – can you help?





Early in the outbreak, the Western Cape’s legislature established a Covid-19 ad hoc committee to oversee the province’s response to the pandemic.

Picture: 123rf.com

Now, the province wants members of the public to share their thoughts – and experiences – of Covid-19 in general, and the provincial government’s actions in particular.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Mireille Wenger, the provincial legislature ad-hoc committee chairperson at the Western Cape government.

We set up during the hard lockdown in April, and we’ve been running ever since. Mireille Wenger, Western Cape government

We have six out of the seven political parties represented in the legislature serving on the committee… posting robust questions… Mireille Wenger, Western Cape government

It’s a Constitutional imperative that involves the public… We need to understand residents’ lived experience of the pandemic… Is the government’s messaging resonating? Is it doing what it should be doing? Are they getting support from the government, as intended? Mireille Wenger, Western Cape government

We’re asking people what their experiences were of the healthcare system… We’re testing attitudes to mask-wearing. We’re checking on people’s experiences of using public transport – are people wearing masks, and was there hand sanitiser available? What’s going on at schools? Are people able to access food support, or the Covid social grants, or small business support? Mireille Wenger, Western Cape government

We’re compiling a report… which we’ll be debating… Mireille Wenger, Western Cape government

Listen to the interview in the audio below.