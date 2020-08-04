Fitness industry to stage nationwide protest calling on g'ment to reopen sector





Members of the fitness industry and fitness enthusiasts will appeal to government to open up the sector during a peaceful protest on Wednesday.

The industry's governing body FitSA estimates that over 115 000 people have been affected by the lockdown regulations that saw gyms forced to close their doors back in March in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

We estimate there's about 29 000 employees in the gyms, there's around 2.2 million gym members, there's about 1 100 full services gyms and hundreds of yoga studios and pilates studios. Grant Austin, Spokesperson - FitSA

Since March many facilities have taken their classes online, but FitSA's Grant Austin says interest is dwindling...

There was a lot of traction to online initially, but as it got further and further, people started to get gatvol. Grant Austin, Spokesperson - FitSA

I think there is a place for online in the future, but certainly, at the bricks and mortar facilities, people also like that interaction. It's not just about exercise. Grant Austin, Spokesperson - FitSA

Austin says a survey of gym members has revealed that many are keen to get back to the