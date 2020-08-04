[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café
The car, a Jaguar F-Type with the custom plates reading '2Fast4U', crashed into the restaurant's sidewalk around 11 am, according to the video timestamp.
It's unclear whether anyone was injured during the incident.
One patron can be heard saying, "I'm alright... I was worried about my [bicycle]... we were sitting right in front. We're lucky that railing was there!".
It's believed the driver stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake while trying to park in front of the restaurant at the High Constantia Centre.
More from Local
The results are in! Here's how WC MECs scored on a recent lifestyle audit
After subjecting his cabinet members to a full lifestyle audit Premier Alan Winde is encouraging other premiers to do the same.Read More
Fitness industry to stage nationwide protest calling on g'ment to reopen sector
Gyms and health enthusiasts will take to the streets on Wednesday to protest the continued closure of fitness facilities.Read More
CT waiter killed after attempting to stop thieves' getaway car
A young waiter at Jakes restaurant in Tokai has died after he chased cellphone thieves who drove over him while fleeing the scene in a car.Read More
W Cape government wants you to rate its response to Covid-19 – can you help?
"We need to understand residents’ lived experience of the pandemic," says Mireille Wenger. Is the government doing what it should?Read More
City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi: Political agenda behind land invasion protests
Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi national government and SAPS are not assisting the City in resolving the issues.Read More
'It's genocide' - Denosa on claims poor quality PPEs led to deaths of doctors
Some public healthcare workers claim a lack of quality PPEs led to the deaths of 8 doctors working at hospitals in Gauteng.Read More
Two of the oldest District Six claimants die while waiting for restitution
Two of District Six's oldest claimants died last month, just a week apart.Read More
Alumni group wants SGB disbanded amid row over transformation task team at SACS
A group of former South African College High School (SACS) pupils have called for the school governing body (SGB) to be disbanded.Read More
Meet M-Net's first ever 'Bachelorette'.... Qiniso Van Damme
The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme will return to our screens soon in her search to find the man of her dreams!Read More
Webcams allow healthcare workers at Groote Schuur on-site Covid-19 counselling
Healthcare workers across the globe have been reporting symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety as a result of the pandemic.Read More