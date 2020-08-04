[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café





The car, a Jaguar F-Type with the custom plates reading '2Fast4U', crashed into the restaurant's sidewalk around 11 am, according to the video timestamp.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured during the incident.

One patron can be heard saying, "I'm alright... I was worried about my [bicycle]... we were sitting right in front. We're lucky that railing was there!".

It's believed the driver stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake while trying to park in front of the restaurant at the High Constantia Centre.