Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt'
Eskom and the SIU have approached the High Court in an attempt to recover R3.8 billion lost to corruption.
The SIU plans to recoup the money by suing Eskom's former executives, board members, the Gupta family and associates.
RELATED: Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
Some of the people named in the civil litigation are Eskom's former acting CEO Matshela Koko; former CFO Anoj Singh, former CEO Brian Molefe, and former board members Ben Ngubane, Chwayita Mabude, and Mark Pamensky.
Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has also been named in the summons alongside the Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul, and Tony.
Koko has taken to social media to shrug off the legal action, saying the summonses by Eskom and the SIU are “a horrific blunder and bad publicity”.
The former exec says nothing will come of it.
In November 2017 I received the summons from @Magda_Wierzycka and the @HelenSuzmanFdn .— Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) August 3, 2020
It was a long shot. Nothing came out of it.
I expect the same fate with the @Eskom_SA and the @RSASIU summons. pic.twitter.com/1aq9rlO0sU
The SIU cannot pursue criminal charges but will be able to secure civil claims against those implicated in widespread corruption at Eskom, says News24's Pieter du Toit.
Du Toit says the corruption-busting unit will need strong forensic evidence to build a watertight case against the implicated parties.
This case will seriously test the state's capability to investigate and prosecute complicated financial cases, he adds.
Du Toit says Koko and other Gupta-linked individuals have made a mockery of South Africa's law enforcement agencies over the years.
Matshela Koko's immediate reaction on social media was to scoff at the SIU and Eskom's plans.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
It's been a while since we've seen big names mentioned by prosecuting authorities or state law enforcement agencies and it's been a while since we've seen some sort of determination by the authorities to go after these individuals.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
This could obviously lead to some criminal prosecutions... Let's hope that the SIU know exactly what they are doing.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
It's going to be a big test for the SIU.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Of course, we need to understand that this is not a criminal prosecution, the SIU's mandate is not to go after them criminally, but to go after them civilly.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
