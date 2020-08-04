[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews branding and advertising expert Andy Rice for his pick of the week's advertising "heroes or zeros".
This week, Rice gives a wholehearted thumbs up to Nike's new television advert.
It seems everyone's raving about the brilliantly edited split-screen ad.
The campaign features star athletes embodying the inspirational message "Nothing can stop what we can do together".
It's absolutely extraordinary!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's not only a triumph of creativity and of the idea, but of the resolution of that idea into final product... so the creation of the technical devices needed to make the commercial work is astonishing.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
The split-screen technique allows the sports stars to morph seamlessly from one person into another, Rice marvels.
They looked at almost 4,000 sports action sequences and chose 72 of them to combine into 36 split-screen moments...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the technical feats accomplished in the video below:
Rice's zero for the week goes to Isuzu's new bakkie campaign featuring a talking cow (which might just be a load of bull).
Guess what, it ends on exactly the same promise that every other vehicle brand's making at the moment which is 'you don't need to pay until 2021'.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to the critiques in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
More from Business
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b
'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt'
Former Eskom Group CEO Matshela Koko has scoffed at plans by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recoup almost R4 billion diverted illegally from the power utility.Read More
Gyms employ 29 000 South Africans. They’re taking to the streets in desperation
"We have a 29-page set of world-class safety protocols. We want to get back!" pleads FitSA spokesperson Grant Austin.Read More
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate
Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker.Read More
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not'
Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
More from Opinion
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not'
Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.Read More
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate
Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday
South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.Read More
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence
Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence.Read More
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam
Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel
The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation doesn't make any sense.Read More
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing
During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope.Read More
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?
On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.Read More