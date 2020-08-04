The results are in! Here's how WC MECs scored on a recent lifestyle audit
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he's 'pleased' by the outcome of a lifestyle audit carried out on his cabinet members.
The entire Cabinet, as well as the life partners of MECs, were scrutinised and passed the audit carried out by Nexus Forensive Services.
Winde says members were required to supply auditors with two years worth of bank statements.
I did supply them with every single bank account and my wife had to as well. Any business interests, anything that we owned...I didn't have any questions coming back to me.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
It was a very comprehensive process that we had to go through.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
The one issue they did raise was a couple of members have dormant companies and they said that just needs to be declared.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
[MUST WATCH] I’m happy to announce that the lifestyle audits of the Western Cape cabinet members reveal no conflicts of interest. 👏🏼— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) August 4, 2020
Read more here 👉 https://t.co/8wRJVWjeFF pic.twitter.com/nOqUb85uWS
Winde has challenged all other premiers and national government to do the same to root out corruption.
The report has been published on the Western Cape government website.
