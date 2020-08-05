[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet'
Mkhize says they have seen a reduced number of people being admitted to hospitals.
He says the department will now require all sudden deaths and deaths that occur at home, that a specimen be taken to ensure the Covid-19 death statistics are accurate.
We are not out of the woods yet - people can still feel the wards are full, beds are full - but we are not running out of space.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
Gauteng spiked up in June and went up to as high as 6 thousand cases per day - and then for past three weeks its been showing a decline - new infections are increasing at a lower rate.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
The Eastern Cape is showing plateauing in daily infections and a reduction in cases for three weeksMinister Zweli Mkhize - Health
Watch below:
