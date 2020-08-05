Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA
When Zimbabwe sneezes, South Africa catches a cold, some say.
Our interests are inextricably intertwined with those of our gravely ill northern neighbour.
It’s near impossible to find accurate statistics, but millions of Zimbabweans have fled their country (population: 16 million) since it started collapsing in the early 2000s.
The corrupt state violently crushes protests against it.
On Tuesday, Zimbabwe’s Media Institute recounted tales of brutal abductions of journalists targeted for reporting on the state’s crimes.
President Emmerson Mnangangwa, in a nationwide address on Tuesday, defended his government, blaming a small minority in his administration for stalling his attempts at reform.
"My administration has faced many hurdles and attacks,” said Mnangangwa.
“Including the divisive politics of some opposition elements, the illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, droughts and, more recently, the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
“Detractors fear the inevitable imminent success of our reforms,” he said.
“Although our progress has been slowed down, rest assured we’ll achieve our objectives. We will overcome! We will defeat the attack and stop the bleeding of our economy.”
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Deprose Muchena, Director at Amnesty International Southern Africa.
The President is either out of touch with the reality of the country he governs, or he’s surrounded by people who give him the advice he prefers to hear…Deprose Muchena, Director - Amnesty International Southern Africa
The government has unleashed a massive crackdown in response to citizens protesting… the deployment of maximum force to undermine any kind of dissent…Deprose Muchena, Director - Amnesty International Southern Africa
Citizens are mobilising to raise the cost of this sort of behaviour that undermines human rights. They’re seeking regional solidarity to ensure their voices don’t die down.Deprose Muchena, Director - Amnesty International Southern Africa
Developments in Zimbabwe spill over into the region… [yet] we see silence from the [government of the] biggest economy, South Africa…Deprose Muchena, Director - Amnesty International Southern Africa
What is encouraging, though, is that ordinary citizens are not convinced by official narratives that characterises the origin and nature of the crisis in Zimbabwe as a foreign hand when we know that the state itself, its policies, the arresting of journalists and opposition activists is the source of the tension…Deprose Muchena, Director - Amnesty International Southern Africa
We document human rights violations daily… It’s translating into active solidarity… The President can feel the pressure from Zambia, from Botswana, from Malawi, from Swaziland, from Lesotho. Regional citizens are demanding an end to the crackdown on unarmed civilians. They demand their governments dissociate… opposition groups in South Africa are challenging their government… There’s been a dramatic international response to attacks on Zimbabweans…Deprose Muchena, Director - Amnesty International Southern Africa
Local courts have been thoroughly compromised…Deprose Muchena, Director - Amnesty International Southern Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Africa
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests
Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the government.Read More
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever
The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country
It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list.Read More
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country
It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind).Read More
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert
A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds of elephants.Read More
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination
The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline.Read More
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'
The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.Read More
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials
Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.Read More
More from World
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing
During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope.Read More
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal?
Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal...Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers
Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter.Read More
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well'
When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein.Read More
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19
The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides...Read More
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator
Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jonathan Mokuena.Read More
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research
Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible.Read More
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy
Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial justice around globe.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not'
Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.Read More
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.Read More