CT businessman creates free-to-use Zoom backdrop in a bid to promote Mother City





A local businessman has partnered with a photographer to create a free virtual backdrop of Cape Town to use on the video conferencing platform Zoom.

The Zoom backdrop was developed in a bid to promote the Mother City as a tourist destination, Will Green tells CapeTalk.

Green posted about his idea on LinkedIn and it has been well received by business people across the Cape.

Free virtual backdrop for zoom meetings promoted by businessman Will Green. Image: Marc Hoberman.

The image shows an iconic aerial shot of Table Mountain and the spine of the Cape Peninsula, captured by photographer Marc Hoberman.

The image has been endorsed by the V&A Waterfront, Wesgro, Cape Town Tourism, and Green's business accelerator Grindstone.

Professionals are encouraged to download the free image and use it as their virtual backdrop at their next Zoom meeting.

I thought what can I do to help promote tourism post-Covid because we're all on these Zoom calls. Will Green, Programme Director - Grindstone Accelerator

I reached out to Marc Hoberman who owns a publishing company that publishes great South African pictures and I got permission to use his image. Will Green, Programme Director - Grindstone Accelerator

We created a wallpaper that people can download for free that they can use on their next zoom call so we can help promote Cape Town one zoom call at a time. Will Green, Programme Director - Grindstone Accelerator

Post-Covid, tourism will come back but we want to make sure that we're promoting [now]. Will Green, Programme Director - Grindstone Accelerator

It's always a great talking point when you start the meeting and people always say, "Wow, I can't wait to visit Cape Town after this pandemic." Will Green, Programme Director - Grindstone Accelerator

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy has congratulated Green for his innovation.

Duminy says innovation is vital to saving jobs in the struggling tourism sector.

Click here to download the image.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: