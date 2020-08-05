CT businessman creates free-to-use Zoom backdrop in a bid to promote Mother City
A local businessman has partnered with a photographer to create a free virtual backdrop of Cape Town to use on the video conferencing platform Zoom.
The Zoom backdrop was developed in a bid to promote the Mother City as a tourist destination, Will Green tells CapeTalk.
Green posted about his idea on LinkedIn and it has been well received by business people across the Cape.
The image shows an iconic aerial shot of Table Mountain and the spine of the Cape Peninsula, captured by photographer Marc Hoberman.
The image has been endorsed by the V&A Waterfront, Wesgro, Cape Town Tourism, and Green's business accelerator Grindstone.
Professionals are encouraged to download the free image and use it as their virtual backdrop at their next Zoom meeting.
I thought what can I do to help promote tourism post-Covid because we're all on these Zoom calls.Will Green, Programme Director - Grindstone Accelerator
I reached out to Marc Hoberman who owns a publishing company that publishes great South African pictures and I got permission to use his image.Will Green, Programme Director - Grindstone Accelerator
We created a wallpaper that people can download for free that they can use on their next zoom call so we can help promote Cape Town one zoom call at a time.Will Green, Programme Director - Grindstone Accelerator
Post-Covid, tourism will come back but we want to make sure that we're promoting [now].Will Green, Programme Director - Grindstone Accelerator
It's always a great talking point when you start the meeting and people always say, "Wow, I can't wait to visit Cape Town after this pandemic."Will Green, Programme Director - Grindstone Accelerator
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy has congratulated Green for his innovation.
Duminy says innovation is vital to saving jobs in the struggling tourism sector.
Click here to download the image.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Court hears arguments in BAT SA's case against cigarette sale ban
The second major court challenge to the tobacco ban is currently underway in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
[WATCH] Motorist eyeballs towed Constantia car, yells '2 fast 4 youuuuuu. Pew!'
Motorist films towed sports car that crashed into Constantia restaurant on Tuesday noticing the now-infamous number plate 2fast4u.Read More
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man'
Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men.Read More
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home
Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet'
On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.Read More
The results are in! Here's how WC MECs scored on a recent lifestyle audit
After subjecting his cabinet members to a full lifestyle audit Premier Alan Winde is encouraging other premiers to do the same.Read More
Fitness industry to stage nationwide protest calling on g'ment to reopen sector
Gyms and health enthusiasts will take to the streets on Wednesday to protest the continued closure of fitness facilities.Read More
[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café
Video footage shows a white sports car accelerate straight into Botanicum Cafe & Grill's sidewalk seating on Tuesday morning.Read More
CT waiter killed after attempting to stop thieves' getaway car
A young waiter at Jakes restaurant in Tokai has died after he chased cellphone thieves who drove over him while fleeing the scene in a car.Read More
W Cape government wants you to rate its response to Covid-19 – can you help?
"We need to understand residents’ lived experience of the pandemic," says Mireille Wenger. Is the government doing what it should?Read More
More from Business
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted
"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.Read More
Premier Winde grilled about why consortium got big share of WC govt's PPE tender
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has denied any suggestions that the provincial government awards its PPE contracts to suppliers with "access to power".Read More
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly
You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas.Read More
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b
'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt'
Former Eskom Group CEO Matshela Koko has scoffed at plans by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recoup almost R4 billion diverted illegally from the power utility.Read More
Gyms employ 29 000 South Africans. They’re taking to the streets in desperation
"We have a 29-page set of world-class safety protocols. We want to get back!" pleads FitSA spokesperson Grant Austin.Read More
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate
Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker.Read More