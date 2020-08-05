[WATCH] Trump says the US Covid-19 numbers are the 'lowest in the world'
Swan did something not often seen in Trump interviews - he kept up basic follow-up questions that the US president seemed to find hard to answer, eventually pulling out a bunch of papers showing graphs of how well America is doing in the fight against Covid-19.
Jonathan Swan's incredulous responses are a sight to behold.
Watch a portion of the interview or the full interview below:
'There are those that say you can test too much.' — Watch Trump's most mind-numbing moments from this Axios on HBO exclusive interview pic.twitter.com/RZ835sWIE9— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 4, 2020
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
For these and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: