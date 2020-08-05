[WATCH] Motorist eyeballs towed Constantia car, yells '2 fast 4 youuuuuu. Pew!'
On Tuesday video footage showing a white sports car accelerate straight into Botanicum Cafe & Grill's sidewalk seating has gone viral.
RELATED: [VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café
Later an observant Cape Town motorist noticed the now-infamous number plate on a car being towed on a highway.
'Ahh what do we have here?' he jokes as he spots the car.
Too fast for youuuuuuu. Phew!Motorist
Watch the video below:
Someone shared a video of Tuesday's sports car that crashed into a restaurant in Constantia being towed on the highway. #2fast3u pic.twitter.com/JwjgzjrBxP— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) August 5, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
