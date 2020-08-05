Premier Winde grilled about why consortium got big share of WC govt's PPE tender
Winde has defended an R38 million tender awarded to a construction consortium to supply surgical masks to a single provincial department.
The Western Cape's Department of Transport and Public Works paid R38.9 million to Tusk Construction Support Services for the supply of 2,570,000 surgical masks at a cost of R16.66 each.
The Public Works Department spent a total of R68.9 million on all PPE contracts.
This is according to the provincial government's newly-established personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement disclosure report aimed at boosting Covid-19 tender transparency.
RELATED: MEC breaks down WC's Covid-19 budget and plans to publish PPE procurement report
According to News24, Tusk Construction Support is a Centurion-based consortium between Tusk, Standard Bank, and building materials retailer Massbuild.
Massbuild runs Builders Warehouse, Builders Express, Builders Superstore and Builders Trade Depot.
A number of small-scale suppliers have taken issue with the fact that such a huge share of the PPE contract was given to this single company.
Some small business owners, who feel snubbed by the provincial government, called CapeTalk to take Premier Alan Winde to task.
An entrepreneur in Table View says small businesses can't compete with big companies when bidding for government contracts.
Another businesswoman in the medical supplies field says, "Everybody and their brother is now suddenly a supplier of PPE."
She has questioned whether many of these contractors are registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (Saphra).
"I want to know, how do all these companies suddenly crop up selling medical equipment and devises?"
"It's not right that we as medical suppliers have conformed for years and years to all the rules and regulations... and someone from a shopping consortium steps in and takes the opportunity that we need to survive" a businesswoman tells Winde.
The premier says Tusk Construction Support has a longstanding relationship with the province and has been working with the Department of Transport and Public Works since 2018.
The consortium was supplying PPE to the department way before.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Parts of this consortium are big companies, I know that they were supplying to the government even prior to this, I think since about 2018.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde says the monthly PPE Procurement Disclosure Report will help foster more competitive procurement and help the provincial government become more efficient in its processes.
The premier is adamant that the Western Cape government does not favour suppliers with "access to power".
"I can assure that SMMEs are my passion", Winde tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.
I think what's going to come up over time is how does this anti-corruption process of transparency also support the innovation that entrepreneurs bring.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I think we'll see much more competitiveness and we'll see an opportunity for entrepreneurs.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Every month we're going to publish this report to deal with corruption and efficiencies in the system.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted
"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.Read More
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly
You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas.Read More
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.Read More
CT businessman creates free-to-use Zoom backdrop in a bid to promote Mother City
Ditch the Golden Gate Bridge on Zoom! You can now spruce up your work-from-home backdrop while also putting Cape Town on the map.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b
'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt'
Former Eskom Group CEO Matshela Koko has scoffed at plans by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recoup almost R4 billion diverted illegally from the power utility.Read More
Gyms employ 29 000 South Africans. They’re taking to the streets in desperation
"We have a 29-page set of world-class safety protocols. We want to get back!" pleads FitSA spokesperson Grant Austin.Read More
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate
Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker.Read More