Court hears arguments in BAT SA's case against cigarette sale ban
British American Tobacco South Africa (BAT SA) along with tobacco farmers, vendors, and consumers have argued that the cigarette ban infringes on rights enshrined in the Constitution.
Among these rights are the right to trade and the individual right to privacy and bodily integrity.
RELATED: British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday
Author and publisher Melinda Ferguson is one of the co-applicants in the potentially monumental case in her capacity as a consumer.
Ferguson has made a written submission speaking to the psychological impact of the ban on smokers.
RELATED: '20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'
My little piece has just been read in court wrt regulation 45 violating my constitutional rights to dignity and privacy of realm and autonomy over my body. #coapplicant #Batsa #TobaccoProhibition pic.twitter.com/7ugucqRZMU— melinda ferguson (@melindaSMACKED) August 5, 2020
RELATED: Mr. President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts
It's not just the psychological effects of having to stop smoking without any kind of warning, help, medication or any of the crutches smokers need to use but it's also our constitutional rights.Melinda Ferguson, Co-applicant
It's our autonomy over our bodies and the realm of privacy, which is a very important argument in this case, as well as the right to choose.Melinda Ferguson, Co-applicant
Listen to the update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
