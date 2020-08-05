Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks
The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that accommodation in the majority of parks will be open from 14 August 2020.
This includes accommodation at places such as West Coast National Park, says SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli.
A few parks will be scheduled to open their accommodation at a later stage, these include:
- Addo, Camdeboo, and Karoo National Parks from 17 August 2020;
- and Mountain Zebra National Park from 20 August 2020
Thakhuli says visitors will be requested to state how many family members, especially children, will be part of the booking.
Last week, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced that overnight leisure travel is open within provincial borders.
RELATED: It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province
Thakhuli says national parks remain open for self-driving day visitors who are still restricted to 70% vehicle capacity.
He adds that tour operators can apply to conduct guided tours in open safari vehicles.
We are opening all parks but we are going to be doing a phased-in approach.Reynold Thakhuli, Media Liaison - SANParks
Some of them will be opening from the 17th of August, particularly those in the Western Cape.Reynold Thakhuli, Media Liaison - SANParks
I think a whole lot of South Africans are happy that now they can stay overnight.Reynold Thakhuli, Media Liaison - SANParks
Bookings can be made online, telephonically or via email at reservations@sanparks.org or 012 428 9111 or www.sanparks.org/bookings/.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
