NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export
The NSPCA will approach the High Court in Grahamstown on Thursday 6 August in a bid to halt the cruel export of live animals by sea.
The two-part application aims to secure an interdict prohibiting the export of sheep to the Middle East and to demand the permanent ban on live animal exports altogether.
In June 2020, the NSPCA was granted an interim interdict to stop the live export of 72,000 sheep to Kuwait.
RELATED: Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait
The organization's senior inspector Grace de Lange says the sheep are made to live in parasitic conditions for the entire journey, with limited access to feed and water troughs.
Without any adequate ventilation, the animals are forced inhale poisonous air and travel through some of the hottest temperatures.
The undeniable suffering that these animals experience during these journeys to the Middle East is unnecessary and unacceptable.Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA
They are stuck on this vessel for 21 days, sometimes more. They're traveling through immense heat and a completely unnatural environment.Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA
There's minimum access to food and water due to the unbalanced [quantity] of the sheep and the food and trough ration.Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA
The vessel isn't cleaned throughout the entire journey. These animals are forced to live in their excrement with inadequate ventilation.Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA
The lights are kept on permanently. These animals suffer from exhaustion and not being able to get any rest.Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks
SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards.Read More
Court hears arguments in BAT SA's case against cigarette sale ban
The second major court challenge to the tobacco ban is currently underway in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
CT businessman creates free-to-use Zoom backdrop in a bid to promote Mother City
Ditch the Golden Gate Bridge on Zoom! You can now spruce up your work-from-home backdrop while also putting Cape Town on the map.Read More
[WATCH] Motorist eyeballs towed Constantia car, yells '2 fast 4 youuuuuu. Pew!'
Motorist films towed sports car that crashed into Constantia restaurant on Tuesday noticing the now-infamous number plate 2fast4u.Read More
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man'
Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men.Read More
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home
Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet'
On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.Read More
The results are in! Here's how WC MECs scored on a recent lifestyle audit
After subjecting his cabinet members to a full lifestyle audit Premier Alan Winde is encouraging other premiers to do the same.Read More
Fitness industry to stage nationwide protest calling on g'ment to reopen sector
Gyms and health enthusiasts will take to the streets on Wednesday to protest the continued closure of fitness facilities.Read More
[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café
Video footage shows a white sports car accelerate straight into Botanicum Cafe & Grill's sidewalk seating on Tuesday morning.Read More
More from Africa
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.Read More
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA
Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests
Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the government.Read More
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever
The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country
It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list.Read More
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country
It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind).Read More
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert
A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds of elephants.Read More
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination
The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline.Read More