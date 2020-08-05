NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export





The NSPCA will approach the High Court in Grahamstown on Thursday 6 August in a bid to halt the cruel export of live animals by sea.

The two-part application aims to secure an interdict prohibiting the export of sheep to the Middle East and to demand the permanent ban on live animal exports altogether.

In June 2020, the NSPCA was granted an interim interdict to stop the live export of 72,000 sheep to Kuwait.

The organization's senior inspector Grace de Lange says the sheep are made to live in parasitic conditions for the entire journey, with limited access to feed and water troughs.

Without any adequate ventilation, the animals are forced inhale poisonous air and travel through some of the hottest temperatures.

The undeniable suffering that these animals experience during these journeys to the Middle East is unnecessary and unacceptable. Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA

They are stuck on this vessel for 21 days, sometimes more. They're traveling through immense heat and a completely unnatural environment. Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA

There's minimum access to food and water due to the unbalanced [quantity] of the sheep and the food and trough ration. Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA

The vessel isn't cleaned throughout the entire journey. These animals are forced to live in their excrement with inadequate ventilation. Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA

The lights are kept on permanently. These animals suffer from exhaustion and not being able to get any rest. Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA

