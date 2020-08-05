Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
JSE ltd interim results show the effects on Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Global Health pandemic gives Liberty Holding a bloody nose - R2.2bn interim loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: How little you actually get from a third party claim
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Home
Local
Africa

NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export

5 August 2020 4:55 PM
by Qama Qukula
NSPCA
Kuwait
Animal cruelty
Animals
Court
Animal welfare groups
sheep export
live export trade
Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East.

The NSPCA will approach the High Court in Grahamstown on Thursday 6 August in a bid to halt the cruel export of live animals by sea.

The two-part application aims to secure an interdict prohibiting the export of sheep to the Middle East and to demand the permanent ban on live animal exports altogether.

In June 2020, the NSPCA was granted an interim interdict to stop the live export of 72,000 sheep to Kuwait.

RELATED: Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait

The organization's senior inspector Grace de Lange says the sheep are made to live in parasitic conditions for the entire journey, with limited access to feed and water troughs.

Without any adequate ventilation, the animals are forced inhale poisonous air and travel through some of the hottest temperatures.

The undeniable suffering that these animals experience during these journeys to the Middle East is unnecessary and unacceptable.

Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA

They are stuck on this vessel for 21 days, sometimes more. They're traveling through immense heat and a completely unnatural environment.

Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA

There's minimum access to food and water due to the unbalanced [quantity] of the sheep and the food and trough ration.

Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA

The vessel isn't cleaned throughout the entire journey. These animals are forced to live in their excrement with inadequate ventilation.

Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA

The lights are kept on permanently. These animals suffer from exhaustion and not being able to get any rest.

Grace de Lange, Manager - Farm Animal Protection Unit at NSPCA

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


