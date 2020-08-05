Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Cigarettes supposedly exported to Namibia are being sold on SA's black market' Former SARS lawyer Telita Snyckers has a theory about why Namibians are struggling to get hold of their preferred SA-made cigarett... 5 August 2020 6:15 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Local
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man' Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men. 5 August 2020 9:52 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet' On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 7:21 AM
View all Politics
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie. 5 August 2020 6:49 PM
Premier Winde grilled about why consortium got big share of WC govt's PPE tender Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has denied any suggestions that the provincial government awards its PPE contracts to suppliers wi... 5 August 2020 1:12 PM
View all Business
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas. 5 August 2020 11:59 AM
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works. 5 August 2020 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away' Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened. 5 August 2020 1:21 PM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
car insurance
Wendy Knowler
santam
third party insurance

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Around two thirds of the cars on our roads are not insured.

But even under the financial duress of the Covid-19 lockdown it's not a good idea to cancel your car insurance or even downgrade to third party insurance only, cautions consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

The decision could backfire badly.

I get a lot of complaints where the person is not at fault... Someone shoots a robot and bashes into them and the immediate thought is the other person's insurance (if they're insured) must cover me.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

RELATED: Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive

Knowler recounts the sobering tale of a driver whose car was hit by a truck.

The company that owns the truck had comprehensive insurance with Santam.

Nonetheless, the payout offer to the accident "victim" was R13,000 although the market value of his car had been set at R72,000.

The man's now been left without an income as he used the vehicle for his courier work.

I asked Santam to please take me through the numbers... The first deduction was salvage... They took off R28,000.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It doesn't matter how not at fault you were. According to insurance law... you are liable to a small degree for not keeping a proper lookout...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

[Santam said] the truck driver was 75% to blame and Mr M was 25%.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the cautionary tale in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs


5 August 2020 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
car insurance
Wendy Knowler
santam
third party insurance

More from Business

liberty-ceo-david-munrojpg

Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'

5 August 2020 7:53 PM

Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

up-3765609-1920jpg

JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!)

5 August 2020 6:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

5 August 2020 1:15 PM

"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Premier Winde grilled about why consortium got big share of WC govt's PPE tender

5 August 2020 1:12 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has denied any suggestions that the provincial government awards its PPE contracts to suppliers with "access to power".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge smartphone 123rf 123rfbusiness

Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly

5 August 2020 11:59 AM

You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zoom-backdropjpg

CT businessman creates free-to-use Zoom backdrop in a bid to promote Mother City

5 August 2020 11:23 AM

Ditch the Golden Gate Bridge on Zoom! You can now spruce up your work-from-home backdrop while also putting Cape Town on the map.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nike-adpng

[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'

4 August 2020 8:09 PM

Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tile-707888-1920jpg

Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b

4 August 2020 7:39 PM

'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serveusprotest_1352

Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA

4 August 2020 6:49 PM

'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

African-bush-elephant-safari-drive-tourism-Kruger-National-Park-Sanparks-123rf

Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks

5 August 2020 3:25 PM

SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

5 August 2020 1:15 PM

"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge smartphone 123rf 123rfbusiness

Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly

5 August 2020 11:59 AM

You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer draught lager craft 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home

5 August 2020 8:58 AM

Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nike-adpng

[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'

4 August 2020 8:09 PM

Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate

4 August 2020 12:59 PM

Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'

3 August 2020 7:36 PM

"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fuel-tank-petrol-car-motorist-driving-driver-refuelling-123rf

Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday

3 August 2020 3:43 PM

South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brutal-school-ties-book-coverpng

Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence

2 August 2020 12:18 PM

Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

cigarette-smoker-lighting-up-lighter-smoking-tobacco-product-addiction-123rf

'Cigarettes supposedly exported to Namibia are being sold on SA's black market'

5 August 2020 6:15 PM

Former SARS lawyer Telita Snyckers has a theory about why Namibians are struggling to get hold of their preferred SA-made cigarette brands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sheep-squashed-together-herd-farm-animals-live-export-trade-livestock-123rf

NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export

5 August 2020 4:55 PM

Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African-bush-elephant-safari-drive-tourism-Kruger-National-Park-Sanparks-123rf

Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks

5 August 2020 3:25 PM

SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Court hears arguments in BAT SA's case against cigarette sale ban

5 August 2020 2:03 PM

The second major court challenge to the tobacco ban is currently underway in the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zoom-backdropjpg

CT businessman creates free-to-use Zoom backdrop in a bid to promote Mother City

5 August 2020 11:23 AM

Ditch the Golden Gate Bridge on Zoom! You can now spruce up your work-from-home backdrop while also putting Cape Town on the map.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2fast4u-follow-up-videopng

[WATCH] Motorist eyeballs towed Constantia car, yells '2 fast 4 youuuuuu. Pew!'

5 August 2020 11:18 AM

Motorist films towed sports car that crashed into Constantia restaurant on Tuesday noticing the now-infamous number plate 2fast4u.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man'

5 August 2020 9:52 AM

Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer draught lager craft 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home

5 August 2020 8:58 AM

Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200804 Zweli Mkhize

[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet'

5 August 2020 7:21 AM

On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200324-winde-edjpg

The results are in! Here's how WC MECs scored on a recent lifestyle audit

4 August 2020 5:51 PM

After subjecting his cabinet members to a full lifestyle audit Premier Alan Winde is encouraging other premiers to do the same.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café

Local

[WATCH] Trump says the US Covid-19 numbers are 'lower than the world'

EWN Highlights

Acting Gauteng Health MEC Mamabolo meets officials, unions over PPE for workers

5 August 2020 8:18 PM

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

5 August 2020 7:54 PM

Europe ramps up controls fearing second virus wave

5 August 2020 7:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA