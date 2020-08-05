SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:45
Prioritising immunisations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nasiha Soofie - Medical Head at Sanofi-Aventis South Africa
Today at 05:10
Covid-19: Second wave possible?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 05:50
Lockdown hijacking
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ron Knott-Craig - Executive: Operation Services at Tracker
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Covid-19 stigma and bullying at work
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gawie Cillié - Employment relations expert and lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
Mboweni shuts down PPE procurement contracts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 07:20
South African in Beirut
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Shammas - South African living in Beirut at ...
Today at 08:07
UDM: we can get to 2024 without ANC government
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Cigarettes supposedly exported to Namibia are being sold on SA's black market' Former SARS lawyer Telita Snyckers has a theory about why Namibians are struggling to get hold of their preferred SA-made cigarett... 5 August 2020 6:15 PM
View all Local
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man' Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men. 5 August 2020 9:52 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet' On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 7:21 AM
View all Politics
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough 5 August 2020 7:15 PM
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie. 5 August 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas. 5 August 2020 11:59 AM
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works. 5 August 2020 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away' Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened. 5 August 2020 1:21 PM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Madiba
Education
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Social Development
NGOs
Healthcare
Social services
Afrika Tikkun
COVID-19
Marc Lubner

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Afrika Tikkun is the same age as our young democracy.

It was founded in 1994 to help develop and uplift young people in the country's numerous under-privileged communities.

Afrika Tikkun is an organisation that seeks to build sustainable communities by investing in education, healthcare and social services for children. Picture: Vumani Mkhize/EWN

Through its projects the NGO addresses the personal development as well as physical and social needs of South Africa's young people.

RELATED: Dis-Chem Foundation's R450k donation to Afrika Tikkun will see thousands fed

It also runs work readiness programmes designed to lead to job placements.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner, who comes from an entrepreneurial family.

The Lubners started both Lubners Furnishers and PG Glass.

Marc Lubner recalls how his father branched also out into community work, partnering closely with Nelson Mandela on community upliftment campaigns.

Afrika Tikkun is one of the initiatives he had started with the late Chief Rabbi Harris, some 25 years ago.

Marc Lubner, CEO - Afrika Tikkun

Lubner continued this tradition of working with Madiba and has a special memory of the great statesman offering his young daughter a respite from boredom during these visits.

I used to present, formally, my business plan, my budget etcetera and he would stop me and call his secretary and say 'please give this young girl a pencil and a piece of paper'.

Marc Lubner, CEO - Afrika Tikkun

He would look at her, quite sternly, and say 'young girl, I want you to take minutes of the meeting between your father and I, because nobody should be sitting doing nothing in this country. We've all got work to do.'

Marc Lubner, CEO - Afrika Tikkun

Working together on projects for The Smile Foundation, Madiba wasn't interested so much in facts and figures, as the background of each child.

He had deep, deep compassion for individuals and that's something that I certainly carry with me.

Marc Lubner, CEO - Afrika Tikkun

This compassion is what South Africa needs, now more than ever says Lubner.

This Covid scenario has necessarily frightened us and at the same time has inspired us.

Marc Lubner, CEO - Afrika Tikkun

We really do have an opportunity to consolidate our efforts together if we are genuinely about caring, particularly for those that are a lot more challenged and impoverished than we necessarily are.

Marc Lubner, CEO - Afrika Tikkun

For the majority of South Africans who cannot actually socially isolate, who don't have running water and electricity, to stock up their fridges... they can't necessarily conform to all the rules that we try to impose...

Marc Lubner, CEO - Afrika Tikkun

There aren't enough supports, as much as government is trying... We have to start off with a sense of consciousness and a sense of what I call the Madiba compassion.

Marc Lubner, CEO - Afrika Tikkun

Find out more about Afrika Tikkun on their website and listen to the inspirational interview on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO


5 August 2020 8:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Madiba
Education
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Social Development
NGOs
Healthcare
Social services
Afrika Tikkun
COVID-19
Marc Lubner

More from ShapeShifter

200115-malegapuru-makgoba-ejpg

'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'

30 July 2020 6:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana

3 June 2020 8:18 PM

Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solidarity-fund-logo-website-screengrab

Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now

29 April 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

electronic-payment-money-transfer-mobile-bankingjpg

Digital banks have started thriving

25 March 2020 8:33 PM

Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bushveld Minerals vanadium mine

Meet Fortune Mojapelo of (London-listed) SA vanadium producer Bushveld Minerals

21 November 2019 1:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Bushveld Minerals founder Fortune Mojapelo to share his success story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Duchess gin tonic

The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic

14 November 2019 12:08 PM

Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lulawaypng

Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

30 September 2019 2:36 PM

Lulaway has placed 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jake Willis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pape-fund-managerspng

38 deals, not one failure! – Bruce Whitfield on black-owned Pape Fund Managers

30 September 2019 11:13 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Zuko Kubukeli, CEO at Pape Fund Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting

23 September 2019 11:06 AM

Spartan SME Finance provides finance for small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Kumaran Padayachee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Click foundation

Grade-4s in SA don’t understand what they’re ‘reading’. Enter Click Foundation…

9 September 2019 1:38 PM

Nicola Harris (founder, Click Foundation) on her mission to radically transform educational outcomes of disadvantaged learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café

Local

[WATCH] Trump says the US Covid-19 numbers are 'lower than the world'

EWN Highlights

Acting Gauteng Health MEC Mamabolo meets officials, unions over PPE for workers

5 August 2020 8:18 PM

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

5 August 2020 7:54 PM

Europe ramps up controls fearing second virus wave

5 August 2020 7:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA