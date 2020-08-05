Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'
Financial services group Liberty has reported a loss of R2.17 billion for the first six months of 2020, in line with its forecast in July.
It had warned shareholders of an expected headline loss of R2b - R2.4 billion.
The life insurer earmarked R3 billion (before tax) for the "excess mortality" claims it expected, to cushion the company from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
CEO David Munro explains that Liberty Holdings envisaged four scenarios with varying health and economic implications, ranging from a "ruthless" lockdown to a situation similar to the one South Africa is in now.
You have a high level of infections being reported - we saw a massive escalation in the last six weeks - but actually what that is reflecting, is that there are really a significant level of other people that are either asymptomatic or that have got some level of infection that hasn't really affected their health badly...David Munro, CEO - Liberty
What we need to model as an insurer like Liberty is what's the mortality consequence and what's the retrenchment consequence - that's the balance.David Munro, CEO - Liberty
The R3-billion reserve that was earmarked is patently "not the right number" he says, but it's the company's best estimate, modelling in predicted deaths and job losses.
We're working with imperfect information and we're trying to understand how this will transpire in the next 18 months, and that's what the pandemic reserve is designed to try and absorb for us.David Munro, CEO - Liberty
This is what we call a plausible best estimate of what we think will transpire.David Munro, CEO - Liberty
In terms of our analysis of we're pretty much following the same trajectory as one can see from the Medical Research Council data and that shows... since the 6th of May, excess deaths in South Africa have accumulated to another 22,000...David Munro, CEO - Liberty
There's quite a significant lag between the rate of infection, the steady increase in mortality and then the claim coming through to us.David Munro, CEO - Liberty
We haven't yet seen a significant increase in the number of claims in our 'lifestyle protector book', but we have seen it in our 'funeral book'.David Munro, CEO - Liberty
He describes the pandemic reserves as the company truly living out its purpose - "to be there for people at their most profound moments of human vulnerability"
So, setting aside the money isn't really about the money at this point in time for us, it's actually about living out the purpose of the organisation.David Munro, CEO - Liberty
Munro notes that Liberty's capital ratio remains "very strong".
For more detail, listen to the discussion below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'
More from Business
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie.Read More
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted
"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.Read More
Premier Winde grilled about why consortium got big share of WC govt's PPE tender
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has denied any suggestions that the provincial government awards its PPE contracts to suppliers with "access to power".Read More
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly
You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas.Read More
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.Read More
CT businessman creates free-to-use Zoom backdrop in a bid to promote Mother City
Ditch the Golden Gate Bridge on Zoom! You can now spruce up your work-from-home backdrop while also putting Cape Town on the map.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b
'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More