Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024





Bantu Holomisa, leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), has taken to social media to get support for an idea that, he believes, will see the corruption-riddled ANC lose control of South Africa’s government, even before 2024.

Parliament would remain in place, but politicians will not lead the government.

Instead, there would be a partnership between the judiciary and representatives from civil society who would run the country to the 2024 elections.

Can we just cast aside these corrupt politicians, and do the governing ourselves?

FILE: ANC secretary general Ace Magashule at the post-NEC media briefing on Tuesday, 30 July 2019, at Luthuli House.

“ANC members at a higher level seem to be looting with impunity, and this is not new," Holomisa told Greg Nicolson of Daily Maverick.

“We can’t just fold our arms. We can no longer trust them when it comes to issues of money,” he said.

“Must we be held ransom because they got a public mandate? The mandate they were given was not to chow the public’s money.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Holomisa about his proposal to scrap the ANC-led government and to form a new leadership team to take us to the next national election.

Before starting the interview [skip to 1:25], Moloto read a quote from a 1996 New York Times article.

It’s a shocking reminder that corruption in the ANC was endemic right from the start of its rule.

We know that these thieves have been at the door as early as 1995, as you summed it up, quoting the Sarafina issue… Chancellor House has been looting resources… channelling state funds back to Luthuli House… Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

[The ANC] has been looting with impunity since Day One. And today we expect the ANC must cleanse itself? No ways! We’re wasting our time. We’ll wake up one day when the people are revolting… Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

Stay out of government for three years! Then, if you win elections in 2024, you are welcome to continue… Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

If I was the leader of the ANC, I would take these suggestions seriously… People are waiting for an effective government – not a government that loots taxpayers’ money! Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

Mongameli Bobani [Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality] … nothing from the forensic report implicated him… They say he is corrupt, but where is the evidence? Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

