Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Farming organisation takes government to court of blanket booze ban
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois Rossouw
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Can a Virtual Fence reduce human-baboon conflict in Betty's Bay?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Justin O'Riain
Justin O'Riain - Associate Professor at Baboon Research Unit, Uct
Today at 14:10
DIY
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Judith Sephuma
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Judith Sephuma
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:10
Update on the situation in Lebanon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 16:20
Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 16:55
PLAAS: Women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 17:05
Ongoing trouble along the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 17:20
Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 17:46
Instagram rolls out TikTok clone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
Dealing with Covid-19 stigma in the workplace The rise in infections coupled with misinformation about how the disease spreads, means some people are being harassed at work. 6 August 2020 12:08 PM
View all Local
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected. 6 August 2020 10:43 AM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable. 6 August 2020 9:00 AM
View all Politics
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
View all Business
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
German Covid-19 deniers accuse govt of stealing their freedom at Berlin rally Germany's political leaders have criticised some 20,000 protesters who marched through Berlin, calling Covid-19 a hoax and a consp... 6 August 2020 12:11 PM
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected. 6 August 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Elections

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

6 August 2020 9:36 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
State Capture
Corruption
Bantu Holomisa
UDM
New York Times
United Democratic Movement
Daily Maverick
Refilwe Moloto
Zondo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
2024 elections

"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Bantu Holomisa, leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), has taken to social media to get support for an idea that, he believes, will see the corruption-riddled ANC lose control of South Africa’s government, even before 2024.

Parliament would remain in place, but politicians will not lead the government.

Instead, there would be a partnership between the judiciary and representatives from civil society who would run the country to the 2024 elections.

Can we just cast aside these corrupt politicians, and do the governing ourselves?

Related article: 'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

FILE: ANC secretary general Ace Magashule at the post-NEC media briefing on Tuesday, 30 July 2019, at Luthuli House. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

“ANC members at a higher level seem to be looting with impunity, and this is not new," Holomisa told Greg Nicolson of Daily Maverick.

“We can’t just fold our arms. We can no longer trust them when it comes to issues of money,” he said.

“Must we be held ransom because they got a public mandate? The mandate they were given was not to chow the public’s money.”

Read: STOP THE LOOTING - Holomisa proposes that the executive be dissolved and replaced by a caretaker administration

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Holomisa about his proposal to scrap the ANC-led government and to form a new leadership team to take us to the next national election.

Before starting the interview [skip to 1:25], Moloto read a quote from a 1996 New York Times article.

It’s a shocking reminder that corruption in the ANC was endemic right from the start of its rule.

We know that these thieves have been at the door as early as 1995, as you summed it up, quoting the Sarafina issue… Chancellor House has been looting resources… channelling state funds back to Luthuli House…

Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

[The ANC] has been looting with impunity since Day One. And today we expect the ANC must cleanse itself? No ways! We’re wasting our time. We’ll wake up one day when the people are revolting…

Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

Stay out of government for three years! Then, if you win elections in 2024, you are welcome to continue…

Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

If I was the leader of the ANC, I would take these suggestions seriously… People are waiting for an effective government – not a government that loots taxpayers’ money!

Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

Mongameli Bobani [Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality] … nothing from the forensic report implicated him… They say he is corrupt, but where is the evidence?

Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


6 August 2020 9:36 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
State Capture
Corruption
Bantu Holomisa
UDM
New York Times
United Democratic Movement
Daily Maverick
Refilwe Moloto
Zondo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
2024 elections

More from Politics

cyril-acejpg

'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

6 August 2020 1:01 PM

“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-of-joe-biden-from-trump-campaign-video-twitterpng

Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected

6 August 2020 10:43 AM

The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA

6 August 2020 9:00 AM

DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

5 August 2020 1:15 PM

"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man'

5 August 2020 9:52 AM

Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200804 Zweli Mkhize

[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet'

5 August 2020 7:21 AM

On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serveusprotest_1352

Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA

4 August 2020 6:49 PM

'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

matshela-koko-ewn-picjpg

Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt'

4 August 2020 5:09 PM

Former Eskom Group CEO Matshela Koko has scoffed at plans by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recoup almost R4 billion diverted illegally from the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Surgical mask sanitiser gym fitness dumbell 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Gyms employ 29 000 South Africans. They’re taking to the streets in desperation

4 August 2020 3:26 PM

"We have a 29-page set of world-class safety protocols. We want to get back!" pleads FitSA spokesperson Grant Austin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200727citygif

City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi: Political agenda behind land invasion protests

4 August 2020 1:32 PM

Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi national government and SAPS are not assisting the City in resolving the issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

samsungjpg

In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!

6 August 2020 12:32 PM

Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liberty-ceo-david-munrojpg

Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'

5 August 2020 7:53 PM

Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis just ahead dark clouds thunderstorm 123rf 123rfbusiness

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:15 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

up-3765609-1920jpg

JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!)

5 August 2020 6:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

5 August 2020 1:15 PM

"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Premier Winde grilled about why consortium got big share of WC govt's PPE tender

5 August 2020 1:12 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has denied any suggestions that the provincial government awards its PPE contracts to suppliers with "access to power".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge smartphone 123rf 123rfbusiness

Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly

5 August 2020 11:59 AM

You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

cyril-acejpg

'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

6 August 2020 1:01 PM

“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

5 August 2020 1:15 PM

"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I love Zimbabwe 123rf 123rfAfrica

Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA

5 August 2020 9:37 AM

Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nike-adpng

[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'

4 August 2020 8:09 PM

Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Broke young man empty wallet no money finances 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not'

4 August 2020 9:06 AM

Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'

3 August 2020 7:36 PM

"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

3 August 2020 7:23 PM

[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Elections

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'

9 June 2020 11:44 AM

“It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pretoria Tshwane

Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro

9 March 2020 2:28 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane

20 January 2020 1:16 PM

"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hillbrow Johannesburg skyline 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rf

Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF

5 December 2019 8:56 AM

The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anc-wcjpg

'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'

25 August 2019 3:20 PM

The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-acejpg

CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'

20 August 2019 8:35 PM

There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BathabileDlaminiKatlehong

Gigaba, Dlamini and Mokonyane heading to Parliament despite outcry

16 May 2019 1:09 PM

Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji says these people have support from their constituencies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane

Maimane not in Malema and Ramaphosa's league and lacks charisma, say DA members

13 May 2019 11:21 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKasier Show share their views on the performance of political parties in the elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF rally

Impressive results for EFF, IFP and FF Plus

11 May 2019 7:40 PM

Independent Electoral Commission announces outcomes of the 2019 general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp Image 2019-05-11 at 18.03.30.jpeg

Mixed fortunes for parties as IEC releases results

11 May 2019 7:02 PM

EFF now the official opposition in five provinces, the FF Plus surprises with 14 seats in the National Assembly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

Local Opinion Politics

[WATCH] Beautiful bride in shock as wedding video rocked by Beirut blast

World

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

Politics Business Opinion Elections

EWN Highlights

Members of the public encouraged to comment on shortlisted AG candidates

6 August 2020 12:58 PM

DA urges banks, creditors to reject SAA’s appeal for R5.3 billion loan

6 August 2020 12:51 PM

3 people make miracle escape after truck load crushes car on N12 near Diepkloof

6 August 2020 12:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA