German Covid-19 deniers accuse govt of stealing their freedom at Berlin rally
Demonstrators marched through the streets of the German capital on Saturday with no masks-wearing or physical distancing in sight.
The mass rally was staged in protest against the country's Covid-19 restrictions. they've
Many of the 20,000 participants dismissed the coronavirus as a "false alarm" and others hit out at the government for its apparent "authoritarian rule", reports German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).
The march was staged, near the capital city's government district, despite a new spike in local Covid-19 infections, says DW correspondent Daniel Pelz.
Pelz says some politicians are calling for such marches to be banned, while other political leaders have urged the police to take swifter action against protesters flouting Covid-19 regulations.
Many people, including politicians, are shocked and it's not just because all the basic rules were ignored.Daniel Pelz, Deutsche Welle correspondent
There were 20,000 people marching... the level of aggression was extremely high. You could hear anti-government slogans and people shouting things like 'You are stealing our freedom!'.Daniel Pelz, Deutsche Welle correspondent
Journalists who were trying to cover the march were threatened... Even police officers were ignored.Daniel Pelz, Deutsche Welle correspondent
This was a mixed crowd, you had conspiracy theorists, rightwing populists, and some rightwing extremists. I don't think that most Germans [hold these views].Daniel Pelz, Deutsche Welle correspondent
Coronavirus cases are rising again in Germany... This morning the central health authority announced that they had recorded 1,000 new infections a day - that' the highest number in three months.Daniel Pelz, Deutsche Welle correspondent
There's a lot of anger and concern that rallies like this are going to contribute to spreading the virus even further.Daniel Pelz, Deutsche Welle correspondent
