ConCourt dismisses Rob Packham's bid to appeal his murder conviction

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Farming organisation takes government to court of blanket booze ban
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois Rossouw
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Can a Virtual Fence reduce human-baboon conflict in Betty's Bay?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Justin O'Riain
Justin O'Riain - Associate Professor at Baboon Research Unit, Uct
Today at 14:10
DIY
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Judith Sephuma
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Judith Sephuma
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:10
Update on the situation in Lebanon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 16:20
Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 16:55
PLAAS: Women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 17:05
Ongoing trouble along the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 17:20
Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 17:46
Instagram rolls out TikTok clone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' "This is good stuff," says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
Dealing with Covid-19 stigma in the workplace The rise in infections coupled with misinformation about how the disease spreads, means some people are being harassed at work. 6 August 2020 12:08 PM
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected. 6 August 2020 10:43 AM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable. 6 August 2020 9:00 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can't be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
German Covid-19 deniers accuse govt of stealing their freedom at Berlin rally Germany's political leaders have criticised some 20,000 protesters who marched through Berlin, calling Covid-19 a hoax and a consp... 6 August 2020 12:11 PM
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected. 6 August 2020 10:43 AM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state's brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' "This is good stuff," says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Home
arrow_forward
Local

ConCourt dismisses Rob Packham's bid to appeal his murder conviction

6 August 2020 10:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Concourt
convicted murderer
Rob Packham
wife killer
appeal bid
murder conviction

The Constitutional Court has dismissed Rob Packham's application for leave to appeal his 22-year jail sentence for killing his wife.

In May last year, the former Constantia businessman was found guilty of killing his wife, Gill, and trying to defeat the ends of justice by setting her car and body alight.

He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February 2018.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Packham has now exhausted all his legal options for leave to appeal his 22-year jail sentence.

The convicted wife killer has tried every avenue to have his murder conviction overturned, without any success.

He initially applied for leave to appeal in the Western Cape High Court shortly after his conviction last year, but Judge Elize Steyn dismissed his application.

He was also unsuccessful with bids to secure leave in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court rejected his application citing no reasonable prospect of success.


6 August 2020 10:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Concourt
convicted murderer
Rob Packham
wife killer
appeal bid
murder conviction

cyril-acejpg

'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

6 August 2020 1:01 PM

“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.

samsungjpg

In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!

6 August 2020 12:32 PM

Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...

sq7dcz3dirurxz2nawcqjpg

Dealing with Covid-19 stigma in the workplace

6 August 2020 12:08 PM

The rise in infections coupled with misinformation about how the disease spreads, means some people are being harassed at work.

table-mountain-lit-red-lightsared-campaign-twitterjpg

[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed

6 August 2020 11:12 AM

The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon.

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA

6 August 2020 9:00 AM

DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable.

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

cigarette-smoker-lighting-up-lighter-smoking-tobacco-product-addiction-123rf

'Cigarettes supposedly exported to Namibia are being sold on SA's black market'

5 August 2020 6:15 PM

Former SARS lawyer Telita Snyckers has a theory about why Namibians are struggling to get hold of their preferred SA-made cigarette brands.

sheep-squashed-together-herd-farm-animals-live-export-trade-livestock-123rf

NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export

5 August 2020 4:55 PM

Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East.

African-bush-elephant-safari-drive-tourism-Kruger-National-Park-Sanparks-123rf

Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks

5 August 2020 3:25 PM

SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards.

