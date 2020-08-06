ConCourt dismisses Rob Packham's bid to appeal his murder conviction
In May last year, the former Constantia businessman was found guilty of killing his wife, Gill, and trying to defeat the ends of justice by setting her car and body alight.
He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February 2018.
He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Packham has now exhausted all his legal options for leave to appeal his 22-year jail sentence.
The convicted wife killer has tried every avenue to have his murder conviction overturned, without any success.
He initially applied for leave to appeal in the Western Cape High Court shortly after his conviction last year, but Judge Elize Steyn dismissed his application.
He was also unsuccessful with bids to secure leave in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court rejected his application citing no reasonable prospect of success.
