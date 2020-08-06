[WATCH] Beautiful bride in shock as wedding video rocked by Beirut blast





What was meant to be her perfect day turned into a nightmare for 29-year-old Israa Seblani in Beirut. One minute she was posing for this memorable life event and the next she was rocked by a blast.

Luckily neither she, her husband, or the cameraman were injured in the blast.

Reuters reports that Seblani is a doctor in the United States and helped people injured after the blast before returning to the ruined hotel where the reception was meant to be held.

Sadly not the way one imagines one's wedding day to turn out.

Seblani says she is devastated by all the lives lost and people injured.

Watch the video below:

Video of bride on wedding day in Beirut captures moment massive warehouse explosion ripped through the city pic.twitter.com/ZsH20S4TGt — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020

Reuters has found and spoken to the bride, Israa Seblani, and her groom. The interview is here - https://t.co/Ih5zcjB6lp — Stephen Farrell (@farrellreporter) August 5, 2020

