[WATCH] Beautiful bride in shock as wedding video rocked by Beirut blast
What was meant to be her perfect day turned into a nightmare for 29-year-old Israa Seblani in Beirut. One minute she was posing for this memorable life event and the next she was rocked by a blast.
Luckily neither she, her husband, or the cameraman were injured in the blast.
Reuters reports that Seblani is a doctor in the United States and helped people injured after the blast before returning to the ruined hotel where the reception was meant to be held.
Sadly not the way one imagines one's wedding day to turn out.
Seblani says she is devastated by all the lives lost and people injured.
Watch the video below:
Video of bride on wedding day in Beirut captures moment massive warehouse explosion ripped through the city pic.twitter.com/ZsH20S4TGt— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
Reuters has found and spoken to the bride, Israa Seblani, and her groom. The interview is here - https://t.co/Ih5zcjB6lp— Stephen Farrell (@farrellreporter) August 5, 2020
For these and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from World
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!
Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...Read More
German Covid-19 deniers accuse govt of stealing their freedom at Berlin rally
Germany's political leaders have criticised some 20,000 protesters who marched through Berlin, calling Covid-19 a hoax and a conspiracy.Read More
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected
The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected.Read More
South African living in Beirut shares account of blast, 'no paracetamol left'
Mia Shammas lives and works in Beirut and says the main medical supply storage depot was blown up and meds are urgently needed.Read More
Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away'
Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened.Read More
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA
Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing
During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope.Read More
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal?
Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal...Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More