Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected
Since the advert was released, photographers of the original images have come forward to reveal how the campaign used the shots without permission...and doctored the images to tell a very different story.
Watch the advert below:
Deep in the heart of Delaware, Joe Biden sits in his basement.— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 5, 2020
Alone. Hiding. Diminished. pic.twitter.com/0QVsbp2iis
In one image the microphone has been photoshopped out to make Biden look dejected and in the campaign's words 'diminished'.
How is Trump manipulating his ads.— Margie Fernandez (@MargieDemocracy) August 5, 2020
Photo with Joe Biden wiping off his face with mic 🎤 in his hand.
Other photo from DJT shows Biden Stuck in his basement as he appears lost.
Don’t be fooled by Trump’s Tricks, that’s all he knows. Cheat, Lie and Steal.#RidenWithBiden2020 pic.twitter.com/w7kevXJwhn
The image of Biden 'sitting alone in his basement' is actually an image taken of an event in Iowa last December photographed by Sarah Macha, where he was surrounded by friends, even the dog.
This dog was also there that night. pic.twitter.com/acKt5EVTNY— Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) August 5, 2020
Critics also slammed the campaign for portraying Biden praying in a negative light.
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from World
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!
Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...Read More
German Covid-19 deniers accuse govt of stealing their freedom at Berlin rally
Germany's political leaders have criticised some 20,000 protesters who marched through Berlin, calling Covid-19 a hoax and a conspiracy.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful bride in shock as wedding video rocked by Beirut blast
Reuters shared a video taken of a bride posing after her wedding in a square in Beirut and the shock of the blast as it jolts the camera.Read More
South African living in Beirut shares account of blast, 'no paracetamol left'
Mia Shammas lives and works in Beirut and says the main medical supply storage depot was blown up and meds are urgently needed.Read More
Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away'
Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened.Read More
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA
Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing
During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope.Read More
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal?
Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal...Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More
More from Politics
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'
“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.Read More
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA
DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable.Read More
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted
"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.Read More
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man'
Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet'
On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt'
Former Eskom Group CEO Matshela Koko has scoffed at plans by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recoup almost R4 billion diverted illegally from the power utility.Read More
Gyms employ 29 000 South Africans. They’re taking to the streets in desperation
"We have a 29-page set of world-class safety protocols. We want to get back!" pleads FitSA spokesperson Grant Austin.Read More
City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi: Political agenda behind land invasion protests
Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi national government and SAPS are not assisting the City in resolving the issues.Read More