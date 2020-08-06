Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected





Since the advert was released, photographers of the original images have come forward to reveal how the campaign used the shots without permission...and doctored the images to tell a very different story.

Deep in the heart of Delaware, Joe Biden sits in his basement.



Alone. Hiding. Diminished. pic.twitter.com/0QVsbp2iis — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 5, 2020

In one image the microphone has been photoshopped out to make Biden look dejected and in the campaign's words 'diminished'.

How is Trump manipulating his ads.



Photo with Joe Biden wiping off his face with mic 🎤 in his hand.



Other photo from DJT shows Biden Stuck in his basement as he appears lost.



Don’t be fooled by Trump’s Tricks, that’s all he knows. Cheat, Lie and Steal.#RidenWithBiden2020 pic.twitter.com/w7kevXJwhn — Margie Fernandez (@MargieDemocracy) August 5, 2020

The image of Biden 'sitting alone in his basement' is actually an image taken of an event in Iowa last December photographed by Sarah Macha, where he was surrounded by friends, even the dog.

This dog was also there that night. pic.twitter.com/acKt5EVTNY — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) August 5, 2020

Critics also slammed the campaign for portraying Biden praying in a negative light.

