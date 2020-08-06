[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed





In an attempt to get government, and in particular Minister of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa, to listen, the live events industry launched the #LightSARed campaign. Red spotlights were lit up from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday evening.

In Cape Town, these included Table Mountain, the Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town City Hall, Cape Town Castle, the Civic Centre, and The Cape Wheel and the Clock Tower at the V&A Waterfront.

This industry has been decimated by the Covid-19 extended lockdown period with many actors, artists, theatres and music venues in their knees.

#gratitudepost - morning after

Congratulations to every individual involved, we as an industry collective rocked it !!!!

This has been an awesome journey - we continue the work please keep sharing and talking as we push for a seat at the table to be heard #LightSAred pic.twitter.com/LbsEN9DR19 — LightSAred_Official (@LightsaredO) August 6, 2020

Table Mountain glows red for SA protest 👍 ⁦@LightsaredO⁩ https://t.co/cmRrRDIGI0 — Martin Myers (@MartinMyers) August 6, 2020

I miss seeing all the guys working behind the scenes at events. I’m Supporting #LightSAred all the way ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uDFAbqYcne — Majozi (@NhlanhlaMajozi) August 5, 2020

