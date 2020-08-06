'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'
The Special Tribunal on Corruption, Fraud and Illicit Money Flows and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have begun freezing pension pay-outs for officials who resign to avoid disciplinaries after being implicated in corruption.
It’s only a start, but they’ve already halted payment to two officials accused of wrongdoing.
The Tribunal will hear another 22 cases in 2020.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Related article: Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
This is good stuff… That’s why we love what André de Ruyter is doing – going after people…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
The Scorpions were extremely robust in their corruption-fighting. Jacob Zuma was in their sights – when he became President, he disbanded them.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
The digital fingerprints are all over the place! These guys have gone into hiding. Some – like the Guptas and Salim Essa – got out of the country. They’re living a life of luxury with our money! They need to be brought back. This is the start…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Mosebenzi Zwane, Faith Muthambi – there’s a lot of people who haven’t yet appeared [before the Zondo Commission], yet they are so deep and thick in the game of State Capture… he [judge Zondo] needs to subpoena…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Outa is funded by ordinary citizens – tens of thousands of them… We get nothing from Big Business… There are one or two donor organisations who like the work we are doing in transparency, but that’s less than 4%...Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Plundered relief funds – how low can you go as a country? … It’s just so sick!Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
President Cyril Ramaphosa hasn’t done enough. We know there’s factionalism in the ANC – he is fighting with his hands tied… If he goes then we’ll have David Mabuza or Ace Magashule to head the party… He’s the best of a bad bunch – we need to put wind in his sails… Imagine if the NEC was behind him? … If we can arrest Ace and one or two others… then things will move a lot faster!Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
