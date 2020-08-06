In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!





So you're in the market for a new cellphone? How about this one?

Samsung's new Galaxy Note20 smartphone...and it'll only set you back R37 000, or if you're feeling a bit strapped for cash, you could opt for the entry-level edition for R25 000!

Business Insider's Edward-John Bottomley spoke to Kieno Kammies about Samsung's latest offering which goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August, but is already available to preorder from some outlets.

One cellphone after a while becomes much the same as the other, but this one has a much heftier price tag than other phones of its type. Edward-John Bottomley, Journalist - Business Insider

Samsung read the room! Nobody's got money at the moment, people are losing their jobs left, right and centre and now you're selling a cellphone for R37 000! Edward-John Bottomley, Journalist - Business Insider

Bottomley trawled the second-hand car sales sites to see what type of run around he could get for the same cost as the Note20.

The nice one that I found was a 2008 Dodge Calibre... you can get it for the same price! Edward-John Bottomley, Journalist - Business Insider

