Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims





The explosion in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday night ha decimated parts of the city and destroyed the port. The death toll has risen to 135 people, injuring 5,000 and leaving some 250,000 residents homeless.

Founder and chair at Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman talks to Lester Kiewit about the funds the organisation is raising to assist Beirut.

He says under normal circumstances they would have sent in search and rescue teams, but it is not just Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that is stopping them doing so.

We are not sending teams down, but not because of lockdown, but because our people in this country, need our medical personnel because of our own difficulties with Covid-19. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and chair - Gift of the Givers

He says they cannot take away frontline medical personal when South Africa is experiencing a shortage at this time.

He says the organisation is collecting cash because he has worked in that country before.

We have a network of people on the ground and cash will be much easier to support the economy. It will be easier to buy the things needed there - predominately food, medical supplies, and shelter for people as almost 300,000 have been left homeless. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and chair - Gift of the Givers

They are requesting money for rentals. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and chair - Gift of the Givers

Aid is already on its way to Lebanon from other countries, he says.

Contact Gift of the Givers on 0800-786-911 to make a donation. Bank details are on their website.

The organisation turns 28-years-old today.

Listen to the interview below: