A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...?
A R3.8 billion claim against a 'rogue gallery' of players was filed by Eksom and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in the High Court on Monday.
The claim alleges that 12 individuals including former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, members of the Gupta family and former CFO Anoj Singh looted the parastatal for their benefit.
Lester Kiewit speaks to investigative journalist Sam Sole about the case and why it is that criminal charges have yet to be bought against those named in the docket.
The last ten years...has seen the wholesale destruction of the criminal justice system and it takes a long time to rebuild...Sam Sole, Senior investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
It would be nice to see people arrested and in court and we've been promised that is coming...Sam Sole, Senior investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
It's very good to see this initiative to go for people's pockets, where potentially it hurts nearly as much...so they have to start spending money on lawyersSam Sole, Senior investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
