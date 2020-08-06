Here's when and where you're most likely to be hijacked in South Africa





Figures released by Tracker SA show that car hijackings are on the rise.

The stats corroborate those released by Police Minister Bheki Cele recently which indicate that hijackings have increased by 13%.

However, the hard lockdown which began in March as government's response to the Covid-19 crisis saw the number of incidents fall dramatically.

CapeTalk's Africa Melane spoke to Tracker SA's Ron Knott-Craig to unpack the stats.

The vehicle crime numbers declined so much [during lockdown], we haven't seen those kinds of levels for decades... Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker SA

We had an 80% decrease in activities compared to the monthly average crime activities, that was during the hard lockdown phase Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker SA

Despite the decline, numbers began creeping up again during May and had returned almost to normal by June says Knott-Craig.

With level 3 lockdown and the various relaxations that have come about, we're back to normal...if not somewhat higher. Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker SA

A close look at the data reveals that Gauteng is the hijack capital of the country, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

In our last crime index, Khayelitsha was the place where the most hijackings took place [in the Western Cape] but for this whole year, it has now shifted to Mitchell's Plain. Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker SA

A chase and shootout ensued in Krugersdorp after Tracker activated a Toyota Hilux as hijacked in Rustenburg. A suspect was killed, 2 arrested and 2 firearms recovered. The victim was then found tied up in the suspect's Mercedes Benz. >MN 3/8 @Abramjee @StolenCarsSA pic.twitter.com/FwUh2WBvdx — Tracker South Africa (@Tracker_SA) August 5, 2020

