Here's when and where you're most likely to be hijacked in South Africa
Figures released by Tracker SA show that car hijackings are on the rise.
The stats corroborate those released by Police Minister Bheki Cele recently which indicate that hijackings have increased by 13%.
However, the hard lockdown which began in March as government's response to the Covid-19 crisis saw the number of incidents fall dramatically.
CapeTalk's Africa Melane spoke to Tracker SA's Ron Knott-Craig to unpack the stats.
The vehicle crime numbers declined so much [during lockdown], we haven't seen those kinds of levels for decades...Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker SA
We had an 80% decrease in activities compared to the monthly average crime activities, that was during the hard lockdown phaseRon Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker SA
Despite the decline, numbers began creeping up again during May and had returned almost to normal by June says Knott-Craig.
With level 3 lockdown and the various relaxations that have come about, we're back to normal...if not somewhat higher.Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker SA
A close look at the data reveals that Gauteng is the hijack capital of the country, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
In our last crime index, Khayelitsha was the place where the most hijackings took place [in the Western Cape] but for this whole year, it has now shifted to Mitchell's Plain.Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker SA
A chase and shootout ensued in Krugersdorp after Tracker activated a Toyota Hilux as hijacked in Rustenburg. A suspect was killed, 2 arrested and 2 firearms recovered. The victim was then found tied up in the suspect's Mercedes Benz. >MN 3/8 @Abramjee @StolenCarsSA pic.twitter.com/FwUh2WBvdx— Tracker South Africa (@Tracker_SA) August 5, 2020
Click below to listen the full interview:
More from Local
CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures
The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to function optimally.Read More
Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast
The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) has denied allegations that abalone poachers operate with impunity in the Overberg region.Read More
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Cape Town wants to know why more and more homeless people refuse assistance
"Homelessness is increasing," says Zahid Badroodien of the City of Cape Town. "We provide assistance but ever more people refuse."Read More
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.Read More
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...?
Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family.Read More
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims
Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut .Read More
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'
“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.Read More
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!
Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...Read More
Dealing with Covid-19 stigma in the workplace
The rise in infections coupled with misinformation about how the disease spreads, means some people are being harassed at work.Read More