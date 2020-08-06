How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?





Although data shows the number of coronavirus infections in South Africa is gradually slowing down, we're not out of the woods yet.

Health Minister Zweli Mhkize suggesting this week that while the Covid-19 peak may end soon, a second wave is possible if citizens become complacent.

So how likely is a second wave here?

CapeTalk's Africa Melane poses the question to Professor Alex van den Heever, from the Wits School Of Governance.

Essentially a second wave is the result of you taking your foot of the pedal. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School Of Governance

The fact that the epidemics are turning in South Africa is largely a consequence of the prevention strategies that are in place. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School Of Governance

I think that if we keep doing what we're doing we will be ok and will not experience an upward trend. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School Of Governance

But we're very, very far from reaching the point that a lot of these countries are where they went down to nearly zero infections. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School Of Governance

