Cape Town wants to know why more and more homeless people refuse assistance





The lockdown and resultant economic depression have hugely worsened the tough lives of people who live on the streets.

A homeless man sleeps on the street in Camps Bay, Cape Town.

There seem to be more homeless people in and around the Cape Town city centre than ever before.

The City of Cape Town wants to broadly consult to review its street people polices, which has been in place since 2013.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at the City of Cape Town.

The policy which came into being in 2013 was, obviously, developed with a very different perspective… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

We want to work more closely with NGOs, street people forums, shelter forums… to better understand the needs our homeless people have in the City of Cape Town… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Homelessness is increasing… In this growing community, the City continues to offer social assistance. But there’s an increase in people refusing assistance… We want to understand why… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview in the audio below.