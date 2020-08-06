Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
As thousands of jobs remain in jeopardy due to the continuing ban on alcohol sales, the regulation will be challenged in court this month.
The Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) is bringing the court action, together with other applicants from the wine industry.
RELATED: Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
If the ban on the transport and sale of alcohol is not lifted soon, 90% of wine farmers will face bankruptcy and about 350 000 people working in the industry will not be able to put food on the table.Southern African Agri Initiative
They've roped in former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson, who produces wine himself, but just for his table he says.
Basson tells The Money Show he's signed an affidavit detailing what the effect of the ban will be on the economy.
I agree with government in terms of hand washing, social distancing, wearing of masks and I think that they have a difficult task but what I don't agree with is that when someone gets figures and facts put to them, that it can't be shared with us what is the cause of the decision that government takes...Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
... and being a country with a culture of disagreeing and that we can appoint or ask a person that's neutral to the argument like a judge, to ask 'Who's right and who's wrong?'.Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
We can't carry on where there's half the people fighting it [the ban] and half the people are saying it's fine!Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
RELATED: Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives'
Basson says it's simply not good enough for government to say the ban will be lifted, with no further detail provided.
You have to think ahead and say, when is tourism starting in South Africa? Is there really a problem with hospital beds in certain areas? Because those will determine your decision with regards to the alcohol ban...Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
My opinion is that government is slow in at least giving us an indication of the date... Tell us when it is!Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
I have lots of people that phone me every day to help them in their financial distress and I think government should be open with the people.Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
Basson says he has some understanding that bars with social distancing problems are not allowed to serve alcohol but it's "just silly" to expect wine farms not to sell wine.
It is impossible for a wine farmer or a restaurant to survive if they can't serve liquor!Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
More from Business
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa
Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.Read More
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.Read More
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!
Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...Read More
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'
Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.Read More
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions
Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enoughRead More
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie.Read More
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted
"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.Read More
More from Local
CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures
The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to function optimally.Read More
Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast
The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) has denied allegations that abalone poachers operate with impunity in the Overberg region.Read More
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Cape Town wants to know why more and more homeless people refuse assistance
"Homelessness is increasing," says Zahid Badroodien of the City of Cape Town. "We provide assistance but ever more people refuse."Read More
Here's when and where you're most likely to be hijacked in South Africa
According to Tracker SA's crime data recorded between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise across the country...Read More
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.Read More
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...?
Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family.Read More
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims
Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut .Read More
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'
“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.Read More
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!
Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...Read More
More from Politics
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with alleged Covid-19 tender graft.Read More
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.Read More
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...?
Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family.Read More
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'
“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.Read More
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected
The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected.Read More
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA
DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable.Read More
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted
"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.Read More
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man'
Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet'
On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.Read More