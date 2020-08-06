Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to... 6 August 2020 6:49 PM
View all Local
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with allege... 6 August 2020 7:26 PM
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August "It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw. 6 August 2020 2:30 PM
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...? Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family. 6 August 2020 2:16 PM
View all Politics
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
View all Business
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

6 August 2020 8:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Agriculture
The Money Show
Justin Chadwick
Bruce Whitfield
citrus exports
Citrus Growers' Association
CGA

Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.

South Africa's citrus industry continues to thrive despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa's citrus industry growing at 9% a year

A record season is expected for exports to the US, benefiting particularly growers in the Western and Northern Cape.

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

The Money Show interviews the CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA), Justin Chadwick.

Bruce Whitfield asks whether this "citrus boom" is thanks to a marketing campaign or perhaps shortages elsewhere?

The answer is quite simple:

It's really been around demand for Vitamin C actually!

Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

We've seen, in the US, the demand for oranges has increased by 66% looking at volume from last year to this year in terms of retail movement of fruit.

Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

It just seems that people are attracted to citrus fruit because of the perception that it's a remedy for colds and flu and because it's an immune booster... We've seen it not only in America but also in Europe where the demand has increased significantly.

Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

He says while the market invites fluctuation, prices in the US have also been very attractive so far in 2020.

Chadwick notes that some of the Western Cape's wine farmers have taken out their grapes and switched to citrus cultivation.

The Western and Northern Cape also have an advantage when it come to US exports because they conform to certain pest regulations.

The rest of South Africa doesn't actually have access to the United States.

Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

For more on the citrus "boom", listen to the discussion below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports


6 August 2020 8:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Agriculture
The Money Show
Justin Chadwick
Bruce Whitfield
citrus exports
Citrus Growers' Association
CGA

More from Business

performance-3202707-1920jpg

Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians

6 August 2020 9:03 PM

'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

6 August 2020 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August

6 August 2020 2:30 PM

"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

samsungjpg

In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!

6 August 2020 12:32 PM

Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scz-0623jpg

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

6 August 2020 9:36 AM

"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liberty-ceo-david-munrojpg

Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'

5 August 2020 7:53 PM

Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis just ahead dark clouds thunderstorm 123rf 123rfbusiness

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:15 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures

6 August 2020 6:49 PM

The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to function optimally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200806-abalone-edjpg

Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast

6 August 2020 5:03 PM

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) has denied allegations that abalone poachers operate with impunity in the Overberg region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?

6 August 2020 3:42 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless Camps Bay Cape Town 123rf 123rfbusiness

Cape Town wants to know why more and more homeless people refuse assistance

6 August 2020 3:31 PM

"Homelessness is increasing," says Zahid Badroodien of the City of Cape Town. "We provide assistance but ever more people refuse."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car hijacking crime 123rf

Here's when and where you're most likely to be hijacked in South Africa

6 August 2020 2:56 PM

According to Tracker SA's crime data recorded between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise across the country...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August

6 August 2020 2:30 PM

"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe

A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...?

6 August 2020 2:16 PM

Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beirut-blast-video-screengrab-twitterpng

Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims

6 August 2020 1:36 PM

Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-acejpg

'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

6 August 2020 1:01 PM

“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

6 August 2020 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?

6 August 2020 3:42 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beirut-blast-video-screengrab-twitterpng

Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims

6 August 2020 1:36 PM

Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

samsungjpg

In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!

6 August 2020 12:32 PM

Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reichstag-building-seat-of-the-German-Parliament-Germany-flag-Berlin

German Covid-19 deniers accuse govt of stealing their freedom at Berlin rally

6 August 2020 12:11 PM

Germany's political leaders have criticised some 20,000 protesters who marched through Berlin, calling Covid-19 a hoax and a conspiracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-of-joe-biden-from-trump-campaign-video-twitterpng

Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected

6 August 2020 10:43 AM

The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wedding-video-during-beirut-blast-twitter-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Beautiful bride in shock as wedding video rocked by Beirut blast

6 August 2020 10:20 AM

Reuters shared a video taken of a bride posing after her wedding in a square in Beirut and the shock of the blast as it jolts the camera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beirut capital of Lebanon with Beirut port prior to blast 123rf

South African living in Beirut shares account of blast, 'no paracetamol left'

6 August 2020 10:04 AM

Mia Shammas lives and works in Beirut and says the main medical supply storage depot was blown up and meds are urgently needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beirut-blast-video-screengrab-twitterpng

Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away'

5 August 2020 1:21 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I love Zimbabwe 123rf 123rfAfrica

Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA

5 August 2020 9:37 AM

Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption

Politics

Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast

Local

CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures

Local

EWN Highlights

Macron calls for international probe into Beirut blast

6 August 2020 8:39 PM

Trump vows executive actions on emergency coronavirus relief

6 August 2020 8:25 PM

Vaccine hesitancy: Speed of COVID-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns

6 August 2020 7:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA