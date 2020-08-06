CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures





CTAA member and attorney Stefan Le Roux says the association is planning to take the Deeds Office to task in court once again.

Conveyancers, estate agencies, and property owners have been frustrated by the repeated and sometimes unnecessary closures of the office which executes property transfers.

RELATED: Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions

The Western Cape's Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC of David Maynier says the repeated closures are having a negative impact on the property and real estate industry in the province.

MEC Maynier has written to Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza asking her to intervene in the matter.

In June, the CTAA successfully approached the Western Cape High Court in a bid to compel the Deeds Office to reopen and function optimally during the level 3 lockdown.

RELATED: Attorneys take legal action against CT Deeds Office over repeated closures

The CTAA says the Deeds Office is not following the correct Covid-19 protocols when dealing with staff members exposed to the virus.

According to Le Roux, the Deeds Office has been closed three in the months of June and July, for several days at a time.

The worrying issue here is that... it's not Covid-19 exposure in the workplace. In all three of these occasions, it was relative or a spouse of a Deeds Office employee that tested positive for Covid-19. In those instances, their own regulations do not permit the closure or the Deeds Office. Stefan Le Roux, Partner at Glyn Marais

It appears to me that these regulations have not been read properly, understood properly, or even applied every time. Stefan Le Roux, Partner at Glyn Marais

He says Deeds Office employees have the responsibility to "keep the wheels of the economy turning".

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: