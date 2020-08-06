Streaming issues? Report here
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption

6 August 2020 7:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Corruption
Lamola
Cabinet committee
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola
covid-19 tender fraud
PPE tender
Covid-19 committee

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with alleged Covid-19 tender graft.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an inter-ministerial committee to help tackle alleged corruption in the government's Covid-19 procurement processes.

The committee will look into corruption linked to Covid-19 tenders, including the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

RELATED: Attempting to profit from Covid pandemic is the action of scavengers - Ramaphosa

Government departments will have to submit all information about Covid-19 tender contracts to this committee.

This includes the names of companies and amounts of tenders and contracts that have been awarded by government departments during the national state of disaster.

RELATED: Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza'

Minister Lamola says the Cabinet committee will act against those found to be looting state resources.

The committee will comprise of:

  • Finance Minister Tito Mboweni
  • Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele
  • Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
  • Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola
  • Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu

The committee of ministers is expected to prepare a comprehensive report for Ramaphosa. The President promises that the findings of the report will be released to the public.

Lamola also announced that special 'fusion centres' would be created to coordinate the collective efforts of various law-enforcement agencies.

He says these policing centers have been instructed to investigate and prosecute Covid-related corruption without fear or favour.

WATCH: Minister Lamola briefs media


