SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA
Two weeks ago Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chi'nono tweeted out a message that he was being arrested for speaking out against corruption and oppression by the Zimbabwean regime. The tweet was widely shared.
However, the government there clamped down hard on the protest action planned for 31 July in Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwean civil society, organisations like Amnesty International as well as the Democratic Alliance, called on SADC, the African Union, and South Africa to move away from quiet diplomacy but it seemed to fall on deaf ears.
Only on Thursday did South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announce a special envoy made up of Baleka Mbete and Dr Sydney Mufamadi would be sent to Zimbabwe to find out how South Africa can assist.
DA shadow minister for international relations and cooperation, Darren Bergman, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about whether a special South African government envoy to Zimbabwe.
When we talk about President Ramaphosa we are talking about the chairman of the African Union and president of the country neighbouring Zimbabwe and offering much infrastructure to Zimbabwe and the stability of the SADC region.Darren Bergman, Shadow Minister for International Relations - DA
Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests Bergman.
He is a person that is well respected around the table and no stranger to someone who should be able to pick up the phone and talk and have a diplomatic discussion.Darren Bergman, Shadow Minister for International Relations - DA
And yet there has been an eerie silence from the South African government, he says.
Bergman raises questions about the composition of the envoy Ramaphosa has selected.
What part are these two playing in the current government, and in the current international circles?Darren Bergman, Shadow Minister for International Relations - DA
It is almost like, OK guys let's wait and see, let's buy ourselves some time, we don't have to make a statement yet. We can now tell the world we've sent an envoy.Darren Bergman, Shadow Minister for International Relations - DA
Bergman says the South African government's contradictory responses to Zimbabwe speaks to differing ideologies within the ANC itself.
They hardly say anything. They try to appease everyone and they're not condemning anything.Darren Bergman, Shadow Minister for International Relations - DA
With the streets of Zimbabwe so quiet since 31 July, he says, now is the time the world needs to sit up and take note of what is really going on in that country.
The DA is calling for SADC to send its own envoy to Zimbabwe.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'
Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.Read More
Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million
City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.Read More
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.Read More
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with alleged Covid-19 tender graft.Read More
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.Read More
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...?
Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family.Read More
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'
“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.Read More
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected
The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected.Read More
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA
DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable.Read More