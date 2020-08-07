Daily infection rate of confirmed SA Covid-19 cases has stabilised - researcher
The cumulative total of over 538,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
305 new Covid-19 deaths bring the country's death toll to 9 604.
The good news is the recovery rate is now almost 72%.
Refilwe Moloto talks to Ridhwaan Suliman, a senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) about the latest Covid-19 statistics in South Africa.
We are seeing some positive signs of late. We can't just look at any particular measure in isolation. We need to consider all of them together because there are limitations and nuances to the data.Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR
However, he acknowledges the daily infection rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases, has stabilised.
We are certainly not seeing it increasing at the same rate that it was a few weeks ago.Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR
He says this is backed-up by the test positivity rate which is the number of new cases as a percentage of new tests.
There is a slight caveat, as the number of cases is dependent on testing and we're seeing a decrease in the number of daily tests over the last couple of weeks.Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR
Whether that is due to less demand or capacity constraints is unclear.
Active cases are decreasing, he adds.
He says the restrictions implemented and the preventive measures that have been put in place have helped.
We have to drive home the message, getting people to understand this is a pandemic and we have to find a way to live with it. There is no simple solution. We can't live with restrictions and lockdown forever.Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR
But he says hopefully the restrictions have aided the positive results now being seen.
How to move forward regarding restrictions?
I think a localised lockdown would make a lot of sense as was mentioned when we moved into this risk-adjusted strategy.Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR
It is clear that infections spread at different rates in different provinces, he adds.
We do know that we can't rest on our laurels and there is certainly a risk of further outbreaks. We just need to manage that and not let those little fires spread.Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay
A mother of three from Gugulethu was finally discharged after being hospitalised for almost 70 days due to Covid-19.Read More
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'
Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.Read More
Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million
City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.Read More
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports
Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.Read More
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.Read More
CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures
The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to function optimally.Read More
Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast
The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) has denied allegations that abalone poachers operate with impunity in the Overberg region.Read More
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Cape Town wants to know why more and more homeless people refuse assistance
"Homelessness is increasing," says Zahid Badroodien of the City of Cape Town. "We provide assistance but ever more people refuse."Read More
Here's when and where you're most likely to be hijacked in South Africa
According to Tracker SA's crime data recorded between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise across the country...Read More