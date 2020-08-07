Daily infection rate of confirmed SA Covid-19 cases has stabilised - researcher





The cumulative total of over 538,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

305 new Covid-19 deaths bring the country's death toll to 9 604.

The good news is the recovery rate is now almost 72%.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Ridhwaan Suliman, a senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) about the latest Covid-19 statistics in South Africa.

We are seeing some positive signs of late. We can't just look at any particular measure in isolation. We need to consider all of them together because there are limitations and nuances to the data. Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR

However, he acknowledges the daily infection rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases, has stabilised.

We are certainly not seeing it increasing at the same rate that it was a few weeks ago. Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR

He says this is backed-up by the test positivity rate which is the number of new cases as a percentage of new tests.

There is a slight caveat, as the number of cases is dependent on testing and we're seeing a decrease in the number of daily tests over the last couple of weeks. Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR

Whether that is due to less demand or capacity constraints is unclear.

Active cases are decreasing, he adds.

He says the restrictions implemented and the preventive measures that have been put in place have helped.

We have to drive home the message, getting people to understand this is a pandemic and we have to find a way to live with it. There is no simple solution. We can't live with restrictions and lockdown forever. Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR

But he says hopefully the restrictions have aided the positive results now being seen.

How to move forward regarding restrictions?

I think a localised lockdown would make a lot of sense as was mentioned when we moved into this risk-adjusted strategy. Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR

It is clear that infections spread at different rates in different provinces, he adds.

We do know that we can't rest on our laurels and there is certainly a risk of further outbreaks. We just need to manage that and not let those little fires spread. Ridhwaan Suliman Senior researcher - CSIR

