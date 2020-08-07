Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay





Victoria Base was beaming with joy when she was discharged on 31 July 2020 from Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) after being a Covid-19 patient for 69 days.

Victoria Base (63) from Gugulethu was all smiles when she was discharged on 31 July 2020 from Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH). Image: Western Cape Government

Base first went to the Heideveld emergency centre on 23 May 2020, where she was diagnosed with severe Covid-19 pneumonia.

She was immediately transferred to GSH to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where she spent 33 days in a critical condition.

After she was discharged from ICU, Base had to undergo minor surgical procedures in addition to physiotherapy.

The intensivists who oversaw her care in the ICU ward, Prof Ivan Joubert and Dr. Jenna Piercy, say her condition was touch-and-go at some point.

“There have been many occasions when we thought she might not pull through, and thus we were delighted to see her ready to now leave the hospital", they said.

Base told Western Cape health officials that she was excited to return home and spend time with her three children and grandchild.

“Having a nice home-cooked meal will be the first thing I will want when I get home,” she said on the day of her discharge.

She thanked all the staff members at Groote Schuur Hospital that were part of her care and recovery.

The Western Cape government celebrated the health staff who looked after her this week as part of its campaign to highlight the province's Covid-19 heroes.