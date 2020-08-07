'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'
You would think we’ve never seen corruption before [sarcasm dripping]! The way so many ministers are rushing to 'look into' the corruption around PPE. But lest we forget, we have a decade of that to pour through…Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Thabane Zulu (former DG of Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday.
Zulu defended a payment of a R600 000 deposit for a Range Rover to a Ballito car dealership on his behalf by Blackhead Consulting CEO Edwin Sodi.
Zulu argued there’s nothing sinister about the R600 000 payment – that he was owed that amount by Sodi for alcohol he bought throughout the year.
Blackhead got R200 million from Human Settlements to eliminate asbestos roofs in the Free State.
Five years later, the asbestos is still there, endangering the lives of the people of the Free State.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Erin Bates, a reporter at eNCA.
The focus at the end of Thabane Zulu’s testimony yesterday was a R600 000 payment which Blackhead Consulting CEO Edwin Sodi paid to a Ballito car dealership in 2015.Erin Bates, reporter - eNCA
The intimation is that this money is somehow connected to Blackhead Consulting getting a R200 million asbestos order in the Free State. It was part of a joint venture with another company… None of the asbestos roofs in the Free State has been removed, yet R200 million was signed off to this joint venture…Erin Bates, reporter - eNCA
… R600 000 lands in the Ballito car dealership’s account – Zulu says it’s correct, it was a deposit for his Range Rover, but there’s nothing fishy about it because the CEO of one of the companies in the joint-venture owed him that amount of money for an alcohol bill for private parties.Erin Bates, reporter - eNCA
It’s unlikely that someone will run up a R600 000 alcohol tab in a year… Zulu agreed, it’s impossible, unless you have the liver of an Irishman. He said Sodi had many dignitaries over at his private residence in KZN, and he ran a business called TZ Lounge… they had a sports bar… catering…Erin Bates, reporter - eNCA
Zulu says he doesn’t understand why the Commission is looking with such a beady eye at this…Erin Bates, reporter - eNCA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
