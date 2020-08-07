'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
"Internet censorship bill" resisted by online content providers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Today at 10:45
Send the kids back to school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson of South African Paediatric Association (SAPA) and Paediatrician at Red Cross Hospital
Today at 11:05
Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Farrel
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announces anti-corruption initiatives
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chrispin Phiri - Department of Justice Spokesperson.
Today at 12:10
ronald lamola
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 12:10
Lawson Naidoo | It's time for a single agency model to fight corruption.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
Today at 12:23
william bird
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:23
Women and black people occupy only a few seats at the JSE table- PWC Report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andréas Horak, PwC Directors in the People & Organisation division.
Today at 12:27
doug coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
Today at 12:27
Black empowerment lobby group to haul banks to Equality Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president
Today at 12:45
The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Today at 12:52
The week that was with glen bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Today at 13:20
3 weeks since the 2nd alcohol ban - what do the trauma stats say?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 13:32
Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Imtiaz Cajee
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:40
Automobile Association launches AA Connected Car
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:50
Impact of Covid-19 on women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay A mother of three from Gugulethu was finally discharged after being hospitalised for almost 70 days due to Covid-19. 7 August 2020 10:36 AM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Daily infection rate of confirmed SA Covid-19 cases has stabilised - researcher Ridhwaan Suliman gives an overview of Covid-19 statistics from his personal perspective having tracked the numbers consistently. 7 August 2020 9:11 AM
View all Local
SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests DA's Bergman. 7 August 2020 8:27 AM
Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy. 7 August 2020 7:19 AM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Politics
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

7 August 2020 10:25 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
State Capture
Free State
Corruption
ENCA
Ballito
Refilwe Moloto
asbestos
Thabane Zulu
Zondo commission
Zondo
Human Settlements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Free State asbestos eradication
Blackhead Consulting
Edwin Sodi
Erin Bates
TZ Lounge

Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.

You would think we’ve never seen corruption before [sarcasm dripping]! The way so many ministers are rushing to 'look into' the corruption around PPE. But lest we forget, we have a decade of that to pour through…

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Thabane Zulu (former DG of Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday.

Zulu defended a payment of a R600 000 deposit for a Range Rover to a Ballito car dealership on his behalf by Blackhead Consulting CEO Edwin Sodi.

Zulu argued there’s nothing sinister about the R600 000 payment – that he was owed that amount by Sodi for alcohol he bought throughout the year.

Blackhead got R200 million from Human Settlements to eliminate asbestos roofs in the Free State.

Five years later, the asbestos is still there, endangering the lives of the people of the Free State.

Related articles:

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Erin Bates, a reporter at eNCA.

The focus at the end of Thabane Zulu’s testimony yesterday was a R600 000 payment which Blackhead Consulting CEO Edwin Sodi paid to a Ballito car dealership in 2015.

Erin Bates, reporter - eNCA

The intimation is that this money is somehow connected to Blackhead Consulting getting a R200 million asbestos order in the Free State. It was part of a joint venture with another company… None of the asbestos roofs in the Free State has been removed, yet R200 million was signed off to this joint venture…

Erin Bates, reporter - eNCA

… R600 000 lands in the Ballito car dealership’s account – Zulu says it’s correct, it was a deposit for his Range Rover, but there’s nothing fishy about it because the CEO of one of the companies in the joint-venture owed him that amount of money for an alcohol bill for private parties.

Erin Bates, reporter - eNCA

It’s unlikely that someone will run up a R600 000 alcohol tab in a year… Zulu agreed, it’s impossible, unless you have the liver of an Irishman. He said Sodi had many dignitaries over at his private residence in KZN, and he ran a business called TZ Lounge… they had a sports bar… catering…

Erin Bates, reporter - eNCA

Zulu says he doesn’t understand why the Commission is looking with such a beady eye at this…

Erin Bates, reporter - eNCA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


7 August 2020 10:25 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
State Capture
Free State
Corruption
ENCA
Ballito
Refilwe Moloto
asbestos
Thabane Zulu
Zondo commission
Zondo
Human Settlements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Free State asbestos eradication
Blackhead Consulting
Edwin Sodi
Erin Bates
TZ Lounge

More from Local

mrs-base-on-the-day-of-her-dischargejpg

Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay

7 August 2020 10:36 AM

A mother of three from Gugulethu was finally discharged after being hospitalised for almost 70 days due to Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200722capetowntechgif

Daily infection rate of confirmed SA Covid-19 cases has stabilised - researcher

7 August 2020 9:11 AM

Ridhwaan Suliman gives an overview of Covid-19 statistics from his personal perspective having tracked the numbers consistently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

traffic lights vandalised Jakes Gerwel Drive 2016

Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million

7 August 2020 7:19 AM

City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oranges-1117628-1920jpg

Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

6 August 2020 8:38 PM

Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures

6 August 2020 6:49 PM

The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to function optimally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200806-abalone-edjpg

Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast

6 August 2020 5:03 PM

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) has denied allegations that abalone poachers operate with impunity in the Overberg region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?

6 August 2020 3:42 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless Camps Bay Cape Town 123rf 123rfbusiness

Cape Town wants to know why more and more homeless people refuse assistance

6 August 2020 3:31 PM

"Homelessness is increasing," says Zahid Badroodien of the City of Cape Town. "We provide assistance but ever more people refuse."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car hijacking crime 123rf

Here's when and where you're most likely to be hijacked in South Africa

6 August 2020 2:56 PM

According to Tracker SA's crime data recorded between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise across the country...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

performance-3202707-1920jpg

Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians

6 August 2020 9:03 PM

'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oranges-1117628-1920jpg

Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

6 August 2020 8:38 PM

Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

6 August 2020 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August

6 August 2020 2:30 PM

"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

samsungjpg

In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!

6 August 2020 12:32 PM

Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scz-0623jpg

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

6 August 2020 9:36 AM

"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liberty-ceo-david-munrojpg

Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'

5 August 2020 7:53 PM

Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Zimbabwe flag 123rf

SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA

7 August 2020 8:27 AM

Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests DA's Bergman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

traffic lights vandalised Jakes Gerwel Drive 2016

Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million

7 August 2020 7:19 AM

City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ronald Lamola

Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption

6 August 2020 7:26 PM

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with alleged Covid-19 tender graft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August

6 August 2020 2:30 PM

"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe

A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...?

6 August 2020 2:16 PM

Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-acejpg

'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

6 August 2020 1:01 PM

“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-of-joe-biden-from-trump-campaign-video-twitterpng

Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected

6 August 2020 10:43 AM

The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scz-0623jpg

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

6 August 2020 9:36 AM

"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA

6 August 2020 9:00 AM

DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA

Politics

Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million

Local Politics

Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption

Politics

EWN Highlights

‘We're facing thugs in uniform’-Thabiso Zulu on failed intimidation case

7 August 2020 10:23 AM

4.4 million S. Africans have received R350 COVID-19 grant, says Sassa

7 August 2020 9:48 AM

Beirut Eyewitnesses liken explosion to scene from apocalyptic movie

7 August 2020 9:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA