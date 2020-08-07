[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head





American swimming champ Katy Ledecky joined the TikTok #GotMIlkChallenge promoted by the Milk Processor Education Program. So yes, it was sort of part of an ad campaign...but it is still highly entertaining to watch her swim a length of the pool balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head - and not spilling a drop!

Ledecky has won five Olympic gold medals and 15 world championship gold medals. This is the most in history for a female swimmer.

When she finishes her lap she takes a glug of milk with a big smile.

Watch the video below:

Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~)

What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk #ad pic.twitter.com/F05UzvaqCo — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 3, 2020

