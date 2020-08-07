[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head
American swimming champ Katy Ledecky joined the TikTok #GotMIlkChallenge promoted by the Milk Processor Education Program. So yes, it was sort of part of an ad campaign...but it is still highly entertaining to watch her swim a length of the pool balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head - and not spilling a drop!
Ledecky has won five Olympic gold medals and 15 world championship gold medals. This is the most in history for a female swimmer.
When she finishes her lap she takes a glug of milk with a big smile.
Watch the video below:
Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~)— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 3, 2020
What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk #ad pic.twitter.com/F05UzvaqCo
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from World
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports
Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.Read More
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa
Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.Read More
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims
Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut .Read More
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!
Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...Read More
German Covid-19 deniers accuse govt of stealing their freedom at Berlin rally
Germany's political leaders have criticised some 20,000 protesters who marched through Berlin, calling Covid-19 a hoax and a conspiracy.Read More
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected
The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful bride in shock as wedding video rocked by Beirut blast
Reuters shared a video taken of a bride posing after her wedding in a square in Beirut and the shock of the blast as it jolts the camera.Read More
South African living in Beirut shares account of blast, 'no paracetamol left'
Mia Shammas lives and works in Beirut and says the main medical supply storage depot was blown up and meds are urgently needed.Read More
Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away'
Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened.Read More
More from Sport
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator
Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jonathan Mokuena.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket
Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mind.Read More
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo
Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name.Read More
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'
"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.Read More
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine?
"The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved."Read More
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response
Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship.Read More
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis
SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.Read More
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open
South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will sit the tournament out.Read More
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed
The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon.Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks
SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards.Read More
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted
"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.Read More
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly
You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas.Read More
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home
Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate
Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
More from Entertainment
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians
'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.Read More
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed
The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon.Read More
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating series.Read More
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe
Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'.Read More
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'
Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer.Read More
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy
Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial justice around globe.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses
Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.Read More
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about
Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday...Read More
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London
South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.Read More