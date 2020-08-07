Lawyer concerned that 'internet censorship bill' may be used as a political tool
The piece of legislation, often referred to as the 'internet censorship bill’, has been widely-criticised for being poorly drafted.
It gives the Film and Publications Board (FPB) power to regulate and censor all forms of online content.
A new draft of the Films and Publications Amendment Regulations was gazetted for public comment this week, according to MyBroadBand.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law in October last year, but it has not come into effect yet.
Hall, a lawyer who specialises in South African digital entertainment law, says the FPB could potentially use the bill as a political tool.
He says the bill dangerously provides the FPB with room for legislative overreach when it comes to all kinds of online content.
Hall warns that the government-controlled entity should not have the power to regulate certain user-generated content.
He cautions that the FPB has been used to fight political battles in the past.
Because of the way that the regulations have been drafted... it's reaching onto any content that is uploaded online.Nick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
So, if you wanted to upload a film to Facebook or if you made TikTok video, you would be a criminal if you did that under the lawNick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
Section 24a of the Act says it's a crime for any person who uploads a film (broadly defined as any sequence of images that when viewed together create motion) and distributed by any media, including the internet and social media, unless you are registered with the FPB as the distributer of that content.Nick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
If someone complains, the FPB can pull that content and require it to be classified... Until such time that it's been classified, it's not allowed.Nick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
Historically, the FPB has only really had a mandate to classify content that is physically distributed and that is broadcast as well, to an extent.Nick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
Public comments for the new Films and Publications Amendment Regulations are currently open until Monday 17 August.
Content consumed in various forms and on a variety of platforms holds the potential to cause psychological, developmental or moral harm. Submit your representations on the FPB's draft Amendment Regulations before 17 August 2020 #WeInformYouChoose pic.twitter.com/scB8WTjhZP— FPB (@FPB_ZA) July 28, 2020
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.Read More
Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay
A mother of three from Gugulethu was finally discharged after being hospitalised for almost 70 days due to Covid-19.Read More
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'
Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.Read More
Daily infection rate of confirmed SA Covid-19 cases has stabilised - researcher
Ridhwaan Suliman gives an overview of Covid-19 statistics from his personal perspective having tracked the numbers consistently.Read More
Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million
City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.Read More
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports
Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.Read More
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.Read More
CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures
The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to function optimally.Read More
Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast
The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) has denied allegations that abalone poachers operate with impunity in the Overberg region.Read More
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More