SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos
Civilians and journalists in particular have felt the oppression of the Zimbabwean government over the past few weeks.
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chi'nono is one of the journalists arrested and denied bail four times for speaking out against corruption in the regime.
William Bird of Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups, has written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Bird says the letter was addressed to Ramaphosa both as president of South Africa but also as chair of the African Union.
He says they have received acknowledgment of the letter but nothing further from the Presidency.
Ramaphosa has a significant role to play as this is destabilising not just for Zimbabwe but for the region.William Bird, Director Media Monitoring Africa
Attacks on journalists we are seeing are on the increase and it is a worry for everyone not just locals to Zimbabwe.William Bird, Director Media Monitoring Africa
The special envoy will be deployed to Zimbabwe from South Africa. Is it enough?
I think it is a good sign. It shows that there is some kind of movement but frankly I don't think it is enough given the scale of the crisis.William Bird, Director Media Monitoring Africa
Many civic activists and journalists remain behind bars.
You can't tolerate a bordering country that is happy to arrest people without any real evidence. They arrested Hopewell Chi'nono because allegedly he was inciting violence when what he was doing was exposing corruption. It's ludicrous.William Bird, Director Media Monitoring Africa
The South African government must take a clear and firm line on Zimbabwe's stance on media freedom and journalistic independence, he notes.
Listen to the interview below:
