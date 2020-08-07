Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:32
Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Imtiaz Cajee
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - How are blood supplies doing in lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
South Africa to send special envoys to Zimbabwe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 15:36
Luxury sector travel wants the borders open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Allie Hunt
Today at 15:40
Automobile Association launches AA Connected Car
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:50
Impact of Covid-19 on women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 16:10
Judgement reserved in BATSA case against the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Evans
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Amy Biehl Foundation duvet drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aviva Pelham - Vocalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Today at 17:05
ConCourt rules Zuma defamed Derek Hanekom
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Minister Of Tourism at ...
Today at 17:20
Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Music: Lee Thomson Quartet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lee Thomson
Today at 18:09
Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers - how it is affecting your pension
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philip Short - Market Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Dining at home in luxury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
No Items to show
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association

7 August 2020 12:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.

Teacher unions want schools to remain closed, despite paediatricians consistently saying it’s alright for children to go back.

Parents are divided.

Image: 123rf

Recently, a study in the UK (modelled on the 2009 H1N1 and 2003 Sars outbreaks) predicted school closures will prevent about 2% to 4% of deaths.

Numerous studies – from China, Italy, the UK and the USA – all report very low numbers of critically ill children younger than 19.

Related articles:

Kieno Kammies interviewed Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson of the South African Paediatric Association (Sapa).

McCulloch is a paediatrician the Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Rondebosch, considered to be the best such facility in Africa.

If you can educate your kids in a safe environment... then keep them at home. The majority of our population don’t have that privilege.

Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

Parents are getting in overcrowded taxis to go to work, leaving the kids at home… they’re not getting a meal… Mental health is a major issue… they can’t see their mates… I work at Red Cross, we see kids [at home] getting shot. We see children being hit by cars…

Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

On balance, it’s probably best for kids to go back to school.

Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

We advise 1.5 metres of distancing. In a taxi, if you get 1.5 centimetres it’s good going!

Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

We understand concerns about elderly teachers and elderly parents. We’re saying most adults are getting it from each other in the community…

Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

Kids will get Covid, but they won’t get it as severely. We think they spread it less…

Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

The kids [who are not in school] are hanging around outside… they’re going to shops… If they’re not in school, they can still pick it up…

Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

We’re continually monitoring all the scientific evidence...

Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

This is going to be with us for years… Looking at the pros and the cons… those kids that you can’t put in a car and take to school safely, at least they’re in a safe environment… It’s a difficult one…

Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

We’ve had 9000 deaths. Of those, only 26 children died. That’s a 0.27% death-rate. But, if that’s your child, it’s a 100% death-rate…

Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


