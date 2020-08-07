Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association





Teacher unions want schools to remain closed, despite paediatricians consistently saying it’s alright for children to go back.

Parents are divided.

Recently, a study in the UK (modelled on the 2009 H1N1 and 2003 Sars outbreaks) predicted school closures will prevent about 2% to 4% of deaths.

Numerous studies – from China, Italy, the UK and the USA – all report very low numbers of critically ill children younger than 19.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson of the South African Paediatric Association (Sapa).

McCulloch is a paediatrician the Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Rondebosch, considered to be the best such facility in Africa.

If you can educate your kids in a safe environment... then keep them at home. The majority of our population don’t have that privilege. Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

Parents are getting in overcrowded taxis to go to work, leaving the kids at home… they’re not getting a meal… Mental health is a major issue… they can’t see their mates… I work at Red Cross, we see kids [at home] getting shot. We see children being hit by cars… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

On balance, it’s probably best for kids to go back to school. Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

We advise 1.5 metres of distancing. In a taxi, if you get 1.5 centimetres it’s good going! Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

We understand concerns about elderly teachers and elderly parents. We’re saying most adults are getting it from each other in the community… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

Kids will get Covid, but they won’t get it as severely. We think they spread it less… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

The kids [who are not in school] are hanging around outside… they’re going to shops… If they’re not in school, they can still pick it up… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

We’re continually monitoring all the scientific evidence... Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

This is going to be with us for years… Looking at the pros and the cons… those kids that you can’t put in a car and take to school safely, at least they’re in a safe environment… It’s a difficult one… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

We’ve had 9000 deaths. Of those, only 26 children died. That’s a 0.27% death-rate. But, if that’s your child, it’s a 100% death-rate… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

