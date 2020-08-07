Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair the six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with Covid-19 tender corruption.
RELATED: Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption
Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says the role of the committee is not to investigate crimes, but to ensure that all government departments comply with open disclosure of their Covid-19 procurement.
Once all Covid-19 tender contracts have been made public, Phiri says the committee will assess the information and make recommendations to Ramaphosa about what needs to change in the procurement system.
Phiri explains that only law enforcement agencies have the power to investigate and prosecute Covid-19 corruption
The role of this committee is to ensure that all government departments, from national to local government level, publish information that relates to Covid-19 tenders.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
That information must be made available on that department's website in a particular format specified by the committee.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
It's going to ensure that the supplier name is there, how long the company has been trading for, what the department procured from that company, how much it costs, and what the recommended Treasury price is.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
The role of the committee would be to analyse that information once it's available in the public domain... to understand the trends... what departments are doing wrong and what is flawed in the system that leads to this fraud.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
Listen to Chrispin Phiri on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Politics
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.Read More
SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos
Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'
Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.Read More
SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA
Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests DA's Bergman.Read More
Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million
City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.Read More
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.Read More
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with alleged Covid-19 tender graft.Read More
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.Read More
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...?
Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family.Read More
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'
“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.Read More