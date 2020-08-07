'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash'
Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Douglas Coultart talks to Lester Kiewit about the latest from the country in turmoil.
On the surface, there appears to be relative calm but the military is not in their barracks, but rather deployed across the cities and across the country.Douglas Coultart, Human Rights lawyer - Zimbabwe
He says abductions, arrests, and the use of torture is still taking place in Zimbabwe.
The situation is very worrying and at the same time, ordinary citizens are also beginning to take action in their own ways...in their own communities, speaking out against what is happening.Douglas Coultart, Human Rights lawyer - Zimbabwe
Does Coultart think the South African envoy comprised of Baleka Mbethe and Sydney Mafumadi will make a difference?
He says South Africa taking a more proactive stance is welcomed.
In the past, we have seen these types of envoys being used as a whitewash or a cover-up, particularly in the era of Mbeki and MugabeDouglas Coultart, Human Rights lawyer - Zimbabwe
On the envoy compromising Baleka Mbete and Sydney Mufamadi, Coultart hs some reservations as well.
Both those two deployed from South Africa, do have a checkered history in that regard in terms of dealing with Zimbabwe.Douglas Coultart, Human Rights lawyer - Zimbabwe
He says the envoy is being met with some scepticism by those Zimbabweans opposed to the current regime.
This could just be the old boys club covering each others' back, rather than South Africa taking a really positive stance on the side of the Zimbabwean people who are the ones oppressed and brutalised by our authoritarian regime.Douglas Coultart, Human Rights lawyer - Zimbabwe
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement
The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders across various governemt departments.Read More
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.Read More
SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos
Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'
Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.Read More
SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA
Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests DA's Bergman.Read More
Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million
City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.Read More
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.Read More
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with alleged Covid-19 tender graft.Read More
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.Read More
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...?
Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family.Read More