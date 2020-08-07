'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash'





Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Douglas Coultart talks to Lester Kiewit about the latest from the country in turmoil.

On the surface, there appears to be relative calm but the military is not in their barracks, but rather deployed across the cities and across the country. Douglas Coultart, Human Rights lawyer - Zimbabwe

He says abductions, arrests, and the use of torture is still taking place in Zimbabwe.

The situation is very worrying and at the same time, ordinary citizens are also beginning to take action in their own ways...in their own communities, speaking out against what is happening. Douglas Coultart, Human Rights lawyer - Zimbabwe

Does Coultart think the South African envoy comprised of Baleka Mbethe and Sydney Mafumadi will make a difference?

He says South Africa taking a more proactive stance is welcomed.

In the past, we have seen these types of envoys being used as a whitewash or a cover-up, particularly in the era of Mbeki and Mugabe Douglas Coultart, Human Rights lawyer - Zimbabwe

On the envoy compromising Baleka Mbete and Sydney Mufamadi, Coultart hs some reservations as well.

Both those two deployed from South Africa, do have a checkered history in that regard in terms of dealing with Zimbabwe. Douglas Coultart, Human Rights lawyer - Zimbabwe

He says the envoy is being met with some scepticism by those Zimbabweans opposed to the current regime.

This could just be the old boys club covering each others' back, rather than South Africa taking a really positive stance on the side of the Zimbabwean people who are the ones oppressed and brutalised by our authoritarian regime. Douglas Coultart, Human Rights lawyer - Zimbabwe

