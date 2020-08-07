Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms
Police have recovered 19 firearms, including 10 illegal ones, during an investigation into a bizarre murder.
In May, the South Africa Police Service (Saps) opened a case after discovering a badly burnt body of an unknown male in Putfontein (Gauteng).
Saps have connected this case to another gruesome find – a decapitated head found a septic tank in June.
In December last year, police found seven bodies dumped on the Putfontein offramp next to the N12 in Benoni.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.
We have reason to believe that the incidents could be linked. We’ve requested to have the cases centralised so that there’s one docket.Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
This head was found in a septic tank on the two brothers’ plot…Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
A family reported a missing person… The family identified him and took hold of the body. During the investigation… we found the head… It’s very, very complicated. I think ‘bizarre’ is the appropriate description.Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
