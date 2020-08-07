It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only





Rugby is set to return to South Africa in September – without fans.

The government on Thursday gave SA Rugby the green light to start full-contact training.

South African teams haven't played since mid-March.

South Africa’s national team, the number-one ranked Springboks, hasn’t played since winning the Rugby World Cup in November 2019.

Lester Kiewit interviewed John Goliath, the sports editor at Iol.

It’s fantastic to have rugby back! John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

New Zealand will be more than ready for the Rugby Championship; they’ve been playing for more than a month. It’s a matter of getting the Boks up to speed. John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

The Boks will only be involved in six [club] games, then they go over to New Zealand for the Rugby Championship. John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

The Pumas in Nelspruit has put their name into a hat, because of the low number of Covid-19 cases there. The stadium and pitch are in fantastic shape. They want to host two matches per day over a weekend. John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

Listen to the interview in the audio below