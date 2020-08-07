It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Judgement reserved in BATSA case against the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Evans
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Amy Foundation duvet drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aviva Pelham - Vocalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Today at 17:05
ConCourt dismisses Zuma's bid to overturn high court ruling in Hanekom defamation case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Minister Of Tourism at ...
Today at 17:20
Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Music: Lee Thomson Quartet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lee Thomson
Today at 18:09
Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers - how it is affecting your pension
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philip Short - Market Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Dining at home in luxury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban Premier Alan Winde has been locked in a meeting with his provincial Cabinet discussing a differentiated approach to the alcohol ba... 7 August 2020 3:29 PM
Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms "The case is complicated," says Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. "I think 'bizarre' is the appropriate description." 7 August 2020 1:59 PM
Lawyer concerned that 'internet censorship bill' may be used as a political tool Legal advisor Nicholas Hall argues that the controversial the Film and Publications Amendment Bill is highly problematic. 7 August 2020 12:31 PM
View all Local
'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash' Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe. 7 August 2020 1:37 PM
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders... 7 August 2020 1:19 PM
SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 7 August 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Business

It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only

7 August 2020 3:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Rugby Championship
SA Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Pumas
Nelspruit
Lester Kiewit
IOL
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
John Goliath

It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Rugby is set to return to South Africa in September – without fans.

The government on Thursday gave SA Rugby the green light to start full-contact training.

South African teams haven't played since mid-March.

South Africa’s national team, the number-one ranked Springboks, hasn’t played since winning the Rugby World Cup in November 2019.

Lester Kiewit interviewed John Goliath, the sports editor at Iol.

It’s fantastic to have rugby back!

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

New Zealand will be more than ready for the Rugby Championship; they’ve been playing for more than a month. It’s a matter of getting the Boks up to speed.

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

The Boks will only be involved in six [club] games, then they go over to New Zealand for the Rugby Championship.

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

The Pumas in Nelspruit has put their name into a hat, because of the low number of Covid-19 cases there. The stadium and pitch are in fantastic shape. They want to host two matches per day over a weekend.

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

Listen to the interview in the audio below


7 August 2020 3:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Rugby Championship
SA Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Pumas
Nelspruit
Lester Kiewit
IOL
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
John Goliath

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

mask-child-boy-learner-pupil-class-classroom-Covid-19-teaching-school-123rf

Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association

7 August 2020 12:57 PM

"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?

6 August 2020 3:42 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August

6 August 2020 2:30 PM

"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sq7dcz3dirurxz2nawcqjpg

Dealing with Covid-19 stigma in the workplace

6 August 2020 12:08 PM

The rise in infections coupled with misinformation about how the disease spreads, means some people are being harassed at work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

table-mountain-lit-red-lightsared-campaign-twitterjpg

[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed

6 August 2020 11:12 AM

The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA

6 August 2020 9:00 AM

DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

5 August 2020 1:15 PM

"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer draught lager craft 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home

5 August 2020 8:58 AM

Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200804 Zweli Mkhize

[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet'

5 August 2020 7:21 AM

On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

Local Business Politics

Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms

Local

Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay

Local

EWN Highlights

Mokgoro commits to giving IMC consolidated COVID-19 procurement report by Friday

7 August 2020 3:49 PM

Health Minister Mkhize explains SA low COVID-19 mortality rate

7 August 2020 3:44 PM

Police arrest 'Not in My Name' activist at Zim solidarity picket in Pretoria

7 August 2020 3:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA