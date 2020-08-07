Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020

7 August 2020 4:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
book picks
John's Books
weekly book review

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.
  • Lazarus by Lars Kepler
  • How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang
  • Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the Surveillance State by Barton Gellman

Listen to John's full review below:


More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

man-reading-book-grey-hair-outside-garden-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020

31 July 2020 5:52 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

johns-book-picks-canvapng

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020

24 July 2020 5:34 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020

26 June 2020 5:52 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020

19 June 2020 6:36 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Senior couple reading books literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020

12 June 2020 5:45 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020

5 June 2020 6:40 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020

15 May 2020 5:24 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Young woman reading relaxing on hammock holidays 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020

8 May 2020 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020

1 May 2020 5:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

