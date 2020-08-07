[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde





The premier made the announcement on Friday afternoon, following a meeting with his provincial executive.

Winde says that Western Cape's economy needs to be opened up further to save jobs. He's argued that the alcohol ban is linked to the provincial economy and the hospitality sector.

In a video posted on social media, the premier says the Western Cape’s health system has sufficient capacity to deal with alcohol-related hospital admissions given that the province has passed its Covid-19 peak.

[MUST WATCH] Western Cape Government Cabinet adopts position on safe opening of all businesses and the domestic sale of alcohol together with smart interventions. @Wesgro @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/HbbNUJ5sj9 — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) August 7, 2020

Winde says he'll be raising the matter with President's Coordinating Council (PCC), the Minister of Health, and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

We understand that alcohol-related harms do put pressure on our hospital system, but we are also confident that we have sufficient capacity. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We also have put mechanisms in place to deal with alcohol and trauma-related harms Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

That is why we have established an Alcohol Harms Task Team, which will drive initiatives aimed at reducing the harms of alcohol on our society. The Department of Community Safety in the province, and invitations to participate will be issued shortly. — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, wine farmers in the provinces are headed to court over the booze ban on Tuesday 18 August.

They say the current ban on liquor sales is placing the industry in jeopardy.