[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde

7 August 2020 6:28 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alan Winde
Alcohol ban
Western Cape Premier
alcohol sales
Western Cape Covid-19 peak

Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province.

The premier made the announcement on Friday afternoon, following a meeting with his provincial executive.

Winde says that Western Cape's economy needs to be opened up further to save jobs. He's argued that the alcohol ban is linked to the provincial economy and the hospitality sector.

In a video posted on social media, the premier says the Western Cape’s health system has sufficient capacity to deal with alcohol-related hospital admissions given that the province has passed its Covid-19 peak.

Winde says he'll be raising the matter with President's Coordinating Council (PCC), the Minister of Health, and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

We understand that alcohol-related harms do put pressure on our hospital system, but we are also confident that we have sufficient capacity.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We also have put mechanisms in place to deal with alcohol and trauma-related harms

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

RELATED: Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban

Meanwhile, wine farmers in the provinces are headed to court over the booze ban on Tuesday 18 August.

They say the current ban on liquor sales is placing the industry in jeopardy.


